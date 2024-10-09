Ten large-scale solar farms planned for New Zealand's North and South islands are among 22 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 3 GW that have been listed for inclusion in the government's "one-stop shop" fast-track approvals process. From pv magazine Australia Development of New Zealand's large-scale renewables market is set to accelerate with the government selecting 22 projects with a combined capacity of 3 GW for inclusion in its Fast-track Approvals Bill that aims to streamline the approval processes of vital projects. New Zealand Energy Minister Simeon Brown said the ...

