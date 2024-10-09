Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 10:54 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

rockbird media; CleverTap: CleverTap's "The Big Leap" Aims to Transform Marketing Budget Efficiency

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to address the pressing challenges facing today's marketing landscape, CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, has partnered with Rockbird media to launch its flagship program "The Big Leap" on October 24, 2024, in Shangri-La, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The most comprehensive program of its kind, the event will bring together hundreds of growth leaders from the largest brands of the region focusing on how to leverage marketing budgets efficiently during uncertain times. "The Big Leap" was launched in 2022 in India and South East Asia, covering over 12+ cities across these regions.

Growth Marketing Innovators to Share Strategies for Budget Optimization on

Going beyond merely connecting marketers, "The Big Leap" is tailored for the growing brands in the UAE, and acts as an incubator for innovation and strategy. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into maximizing customer lifetime value and ROI in an era of tightened budgets, and learn from real-world success stories across the Middle East. This event will provide valuable insights into operational excellence and budget optimization for the modern marketer.

In today's world, where doing more with less is essential, "The Big Leap" equips marketers with the tools, strategies, and networks to transform financial constraints into catalysts for innovation and growth.

What sets "The Big Leap" apart is its emphasis on actionable insights and showcasing CleverTap's advanced personalization capabilities. Attendees will participate in hands-on demonstrations of real-time messaging optimization, explore user experience enhancement techniques, and engage in interactive sessions on leveraging analytics for agile decision-making. The event will also feature case studies from leading Middle Eastern brands, highlighting how technology is driving growth in the region.

For registration and more event details, please visit https://rockbirdmedia.com/events/clevertap-leveraging-marketing-budgets-efficiently-in-uncertain-times/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect CleverTap's expectations about future events, subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ significantly due to factors such as changes in market conditions, economic shifts, government policies, legal restrictions, or external events like pandemics or natural disasters. CleverTap does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of these statements and is not liable for decisions made based on them. External factors beyond the company's control may cause results to vary from current expectations or projections.

For more information:
SONY SHETTY
Director, Communications, CleverTap
+91 9820900036
sony@clevertap.com

IPSHITA BALU
Consultant
Archetype
+91 9590111798
ipshita.balu@archetype.co

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526573/1280x720_Thumbnail__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clevertaps-the-big-leap-aims-to-transform-marketing-budget-efficiency-302271324.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.