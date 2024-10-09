EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA

Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



09.10.2024 / 10:58 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA Street: Heidelberger Platz 3 Postal code: 14197 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UMNC43HQB3JA96

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BC Partners Holdings Limited

City of registered office, country: St. Peter Port, Guernsey

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Springer Science+Business Media Galileo Participation S.à r.l.

GvH Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft XXXIII mbH Participation S.à r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Oct 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 86.60 % 1.75 % 88.35 % 198888989 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 172238194 0.00 % 86.60 % Total 172238194 86.60 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of retransfer 06.11.2024 Both 3476190 1.75 % Total 3476190 1.75 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BC Partners Holdings Limited % % % BC Partners Group Holdings Limited % % % CIE Management IX Limited % % % BC Partners Galileo Holding L.P. % % % Springer Science + Business Media GP S.à r.l. % % % Springer Science + Business Media GP Aquisition SCA % % % Springer Science + Business Media Galileo Participation S.à r.l. 86.60 % % 88.35 % - % % % BC Partners Holdings Limited % % % BC Partners Group Holdings Limited % % % CIE Management IX Limited % % % BC Partners Galileo (1) L.P. % % % BC Partners Galileo Holding L.P. % % % Springer Science + Business Media GP S.à r.l. % % % Springer Science + Business Media GP Aquisition SCA % % % Springer Science + Business Media Galileo Participation S.à r.l. 86.60 % % 88.35 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voting rights from GvH Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft XXXIII mbH in Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA (100,700,053 voting rights, equal 50.63% of share capital) are attributed to Springer Science+Business Media Galileo Participation S.à r.l. because of acting in concert on the basis of a voting pooling agreement with regard to Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA pursuant to Sec. 34 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG.

Date

08 Oct 2024





