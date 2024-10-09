Researchers in France have investigated heterojunction solar module reliability in damp heat environment and have found that sodium ions are the main source of degradation. A group of researchers from French research center Institut Photovoltaïque d'Ile-de-France (IPVF) and EDF R&D, a unit of French energy giant EDF, has conducted a series of tests to assess the reliability of heterojunction (HJT) solar panels in a damp heat environment and has identified sodium ions has the main degradation factor. "Our study shows that sodium ions induce degradation of cell passivation, especially on the front ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...