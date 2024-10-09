Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
09.10.2024 11:16 Uhr
VyOS Networks Corporation: VyOS Networks Announces Strategic Acquisition and Integration of Sentrium SL as VyOS Networks Iberia

This acquisition underscores VyOS's commitment to the Spanish market and enhances its capabilities by integrating Sentrium's technological expertise

POWAY, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks, a leader in open-source networking solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of Sentrium SL, which will now operate as VyOS Networks Iberia. This strategic move marks a significant step in strengthening VyOS's presence in the Spanish market and enhancing its capabilities in delivering high-performance networking technologies.

VyOS Logo

VyOS Networks Iberia, formerly Sentrium SL, will serve as the VyOS subsidiary for the Spanish territory, managing all projects within Spain. This integration underscores VyOS Networks' strategic focus on expanding its geographical footprint and tailoring its services to meet regional market demands.

Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks, stated, "The transition of Sentrium into VyOS Networks Iberia is not just a change of name but a strategic alignment of our vision for the Spanish market. This acquisition and integration allow us to directly leverage local expertise to innovate and expand more effectively."

The establishment of VyOS Networks Iberia is part of VyOS Networks' ongoing strategy to enhance its service offerings globally while ensuring focused, localized management and customer service. This strategic direction is expected to lead to innovative networking solutions that meet the specific needs of customers in Spain and beyond.

About VyOS Networks: VyOS Networks is a leading provider of open-source network solutions, renowned for its powerful and flexible network operating system, VyOS. With a strong focus on security and scalability, VyOS Networks serves customers ranging from small businesses to large enterprises across various industries worldwide.

About VyOS Networks Iberia: VyOS Networks Iberia, formerly known as Sentrium SL, specializes in developing software solutions that enhance the operability and efficiency of businesses and IT processes within Spain. As a subsidiary of VyOS Networks, VyOS Networks Iberia will continue to push the boundaries of technological innovation while focusing on local market needs.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447612/4781524/VyOS_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Yuriy Andamasov
yuriy@vyos.io
yago.blanquet@vyos.io
+1 619 432 0570

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vyos-networks-announces-strategic-acquisition-and-integration-of-sentrium-sl-as-vyos-networks-iberia-302267614.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
