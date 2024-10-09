Feeding Systems Market worth $4.72 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The feeding systems market is estimated at USD 3.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2029, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

Strong growth in the feeding systems market is based on the growing demand for automated and efficient livestock management solutions. The adoption of automated feeding systems is significantly growing with the advent of advanced technology, as it increases productivity and has a low labor cost while delivering very accurate nutrients to animals. Most investment has taken place in poultry, dairy, and swine farming, where large-scale production benefits the most from streamlined processes. North America and the Asia Pacific are the two big markets that are contributing to the growth of the market, the key players in these regions focusing on innovations and adaptation to meet the growing demands of sustainable and scalable farming practices.

The Mixing Function is the having the significant share within the function sector of the feeding systems market.

The feed mixer function accounts for a significant share of the global feeding systems market as it represents an essential function of ensuring uniform blending for feed components being fed into livestock. Feed mixers are also considered a critical tool in managing the creation of a balanced feed mixture as it enables correct nutrient compositions, which will positively contribute to the health and productivity of animals. Feed mixers have come to be of paramount importance in contemporary livestock operations because they prevent feed waste and improve the efficiency of the feed. As such, an increase in the adoption of automatic feeding technologies and the need for the formulation of high-precision feeds to maximize farm outputs is a major driver for the increasing usage of feed mixers in small, medium, and large farm operations across the world.

The poultry segment is growing at a significant CAGR in the feeding systems market during the forecasted period 2024-2029.

The poultry segment is the growing at a significant CAGR in the feeding systems market, especially due to the growing demand for global poultry meat. A 2021 OECD study estimates that there will be an increase in meat protein consumption by 14% by 2030, mainly from poultry products that will account for about 40% of protein consumption. Hence, with such growing scales of poultry farming operations, efficient and automated feeding systems come into the picture. Advanced feeding systems prove to be of paramount importance for optimizing poultry nutrition with uniform feeding, which would further lead to minimum feed wastage, hence improving flocks' health and productivity. Thus, automated feeding systems have increased the efficiency of operation and align with interest in biosecurity and hygiene practices in poultry farming with regard to increased market demand for safer and better poultry meat quality.

Based on region, North America has a significant share in the feeding systems market.

North America includes countries such as the US, Mexico, and Canada. A variety of factors drive growth in feeding systems within this region. Improved feeding technology, as well as reduced operational expenses from the adoption of automated feeding systems, boosted the demand in this region. Additionally, labor shortages within the agricultural industry are forcing farmers towards automation. Furthermore, the demand for livestock-based products in the North American region is generating a significant call for efficient farm practices to maximize the livestock output. Hence, livestock growers are switching towards advanced feeding systems to enhance livestock growth and maximize feed conversion ratio.

Key Market Players

DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), ScaleAQ (Norway), AGCO Corporation (US), BouMatic (US), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Rovibec Agrisolutions (Canada), CTB, Inc. (US), AKVA Group (Norway), Dairymaster (US), Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S (Denmark), Schauer Agrotronic GmbH (Austria).

