Global leading IT firm FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT) recently announced a partnership with David Lamm Consulting, a German IT consulting company in the energy sector. This collaboration combines FPT Software's global reach with David Lamm Consulting's expertise to co-develop innovative solutions to address demands in energy production, distribution, and sustainable development.

Leveraging David Lamm Consulting's broad spectrum of digital competencies, including UI/UX design, integration, full-stack development, SAP and Salesforce integration, FPT Software can enhance its technology portfolio to provide enhanced support to existing and new clients in the energy and utilities sectors. The partnership is expected to assist FPT Software in strengthening its presence across Germany and the European region.

Meanwhile, David Lamm Consulting can gain access to FPT Software's industry know-how, and extensive partner network across 30 countries to scale up operations and expand market reach.

Tran Van Dung, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Europe said: "We are seeing a growing demand for digital solutions and services within the energy and utilities sectors. By combining FPT Software's global expertise with David Lamm Consulting's extensive experience in energy project implementation, we are poised to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions for businesses in Europe and across the world."

"This collaboration with FPT Software presents a valuable opportunity to expand our capabilities and broaden our impact. With FPT Software's technological expertise, we will deliver greater value to our energy clients and advance key digital transformation efforts in the energy and utility industry," David Lamm, David Lamm Consulting's Chief Executive Officer pledged

Boasting over 16 years of operations in the European market, FPT is now a trusted digital transformation partner of more than 150 European leading companies, such as E.ON, Schaeffler, Viessmann, Covestro, Volvo, and Siemens. The company boasts a presence in nine countries, with recent office openings in Nuremberg, Germany, and Gothenburg, Sweden. By 2030, FPT aims to expand its workforce to 1,000 IT professionals, with 50% of roles being filled by local employees.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About David Lamm Consulting

David Lamm Consulting, located near Cologne (Germany), offers a wide range of digital competencies, including strategy and stakeholder management, UI/UX design, integration, full-stack development (SAP, Salesforce), project management, and change management. Their unique expertise in SAP and Salesforce consultancy and development in combination with all necessary cross functional skills for project delivery and their in-depth knowledge of energy sector processes make them an invaluable partner in digital transformation initiatives.

