Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 11:14 Uhr
125 Leser



Wirex Pay Announces Early Access to Its Revolutionary Crypto Payment App

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a leading decentralized payment network incubated by Wirex, is excited to announce that Early Access to its innovative app is now live for select whitelisted users. This exclusive opportunity offers early adopters a chance to experience the next era of crypto payments, seamlessly integrating digital assets into everyday transactions - all directly from their non-custodial wallet.

Wirex Pay Announces Early Access to Its Revolutionary Crypto Payment App

With Wirex Pay, users can enjoy full financial autonomy, conducting secure, fast transactions in over 200 countries, whether shopping online or in-store. Designed to remove intermediaries, Wirex Pay ensures users maintain total control over their assets while making crypto payments easier than ever.

Key Features of Wirex Pay:

  • Seamless Crypto Payments: Effortlessly pay with digital assets in real-time.
  • Full Control: Manage and spend crypto directly from non-custodial wallet.
  • Security & Privacy: Enjoy full ownership of assets with no intermediaries.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex Pay, commented:

"Wirex Pay represents a significant step forward in the evolution of crypto payments. We've removed the barriers between crypto and everyday transactions, giving users the power to spend their assets freely and securely. We're thrilled to offer this exclusive early access to our community and can't wait for everyone to experience the future of payments."

Wirex Pay offers a safe, decentralized payment solution, with built-in ID verification to ensure account protection while allowing users to control their digital assets fully. The platform bridges the gap between blockchain technology and real-world spending, empowering users to make instant, secure transactions worldwide.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

| wirexpaychain.com |

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526644/PaymentApp_WIREX.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286023/4958586/Wirex_logo.jpg

Wirex Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-pay-announces-early-access-to-its-revolutionary-crypto-payment-app-302271353.html

