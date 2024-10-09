Volvo Car AB: Volvo Cars adjusts leadership

The automotive industry is currently challenged by different headwinds driven by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties that impact the entire industry, including market sentiment, rapid technology shifts and supply chains. Volvo Cars is taking a further step in gearing up to navigate this environment with speed and agility.

Today, Volvo Cars is announcing some organisational changes that are designed to increase simplicity, speed and collaboration and reduce complexity by flattening our structure in the Commercial part of the business - enhancing the responsibilities of the regions and empowering the employees that are closest to the customers to make key decisions.

"In a rapidly changing world, we need to ensure our organisation is equipped to navigate a more challenging market. We are now regrouping our commercial leadership team with a focus on making Volvo Cars even stronger with increased speed and efficiency," says Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars.

Volvo Cars will update its leadership responsibilities to mirror these market conditions, and from November 1, 2024, those changes include:

Arek Nowinski will become President, International Markets and lead our Europe, US & Canada, APEC, Latin America and Global Importers business as well as volume planning and global offer.

Gretchen Saegh-Flemming, who leads our marketing teams globally, will lead Customer Experience & Marketing going forwards, which will include brand, customer care and customer experience insights and analytics.

Oscar Bertilsson Olsborg, will become Head of Global Commercial operations. Alongside retailer- and service development he will be responsible for Commercial Digital, and will join the GMT, reporting to Jim Rowan.

Erik Severinson, Chief Product & Strategy Officer will lead commercial strategy, in addition to company and product strategy, programme management, sustainability, digital, quality and energy business.

Björn Annwall, current Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO will step out of his role and support the transition of the new organisation before taking his next step outside of Volvo Cars.

"Over the past nine years, Björn has established a strong team around him that will continue the important work ahead, and I look forward to working closely together with him to enable this transition. I would also like to extend my warmest thanks to Björn for his tremendous contribution to Volvo Cars over the years, including the pivotal part he played in our successful listing on the stock market, advancing our shift towards electrification and our expansion into new markets," said Jim Rowan, CEO, Volvo Cars.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Volvo Cars journey these years in various roles. We have grown in sales volume and market earnings, gone from a private to a listed company, strengthened our brand and digital capabilities, built a strong team, and advanced our position in the premium market. Volvo Cars remains on an exciting journey in electrification and has an important role to play in the automotive sector going forwards," says Björn Annwall.

The Volvo Cars Executive Management Team (EMT) will consist of the following:

CEO & President, Jim Rowan

Chief Finance Officer, Johan Ekdahl

General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer, Helen Hu

Chief Manufacturing & Supply Chain Officer, Francesca Gamboni

Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Erik Severinson

Chief People Officer, Hanna Fager

Chief Engineering & Technology Officer, Anders Bell

Chief Communication & External Affairs Officer, Olivia Ross-Wilson

The updated and broader Group Management Team consisting of EMT and the following key roles:

President, APAC, Xiaolin Yuan

President, International Markets, Arek Nowinski

President, US/Canada, Mike Cottone

Head of Global Customer Experience & Marketing, Gretchen Saegh-Fleming

Head of Global Sustainability, Vanessa Butani

Head of Global Performance Steering, Fredrik Hansson

Head of Global Software Engineering, Alwin Bakkenes

Head of Global Design, Jeremy Offer

Head of Global Digital Core, Fredrik Olsson

Head of Global Quality, Johan Taws

Head of Global Commercial Operations, Oscar Bertilsson Olsborg

Senior Advisor, Geert Bruyneel



