



TOKYO, Oct 9, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda announced two electric personal commuter models in Indonesia today: the CUV e:, which uses two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries as its power source, and the ICON e:, which has a fixed battery(1).Honda announced CUV e: and ICON e: electric personal commuter modelsNew models introduced as 10th and 11th models according to Honda's plan to announce 30 electric models to be launched globally by 2030Honda provides diverse choice according to customer needs, by announcing fixed-battery model in addition to Honda Mobile Power Pack e: compatible modelsHonda plans to expand a wide variety of electric motorcycles globally, with 2024 as the first year of electric globalizationHonda aims to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, and to realize carbon neutrality in all of its motorcycle products by the 2040s. To this end, Honda is taking initiatives to electrify motorcycles as the main pillar of its environmental strategy.Honda has positioned 2024 as the first year for its global expansion of electric motorcycles and will begin full-scale entry into the electric motorcycle market. Honda considers this time to 2026 as its market entry period, from 2026 to 2030 as its business expansion period, and from 2030 as its period of full-scale business expansion.The CUV e: and ICON e: correspond to the tenth and eleventh models, respectively, of the "30 electric models to be launched globally by 2030," announced at the 2023 Briefing on Honda Electric Motorcycle Business held on November 29, 2023, toward which Honda is making steady progress.Honda plans to manufacture both the CUV e: and ICON e: in Indonesia, at locations appropriate to the needs of each region, and will expand from Indonesia to other regions globally. The enhancement of the electric commuter lineup will not only include models equipped with the Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, but also models with fixed batteries, increasing the variety of options to meet customer needs and making electric motorcycles more accessible.Honda will accelerate its efforts to develop a full lineup of electric motorcycles, including commuters, to meet the needs of more customers, and will continue to build a wide variety of electric motorcycles.CUV e:The CUV e: is a 110cc-equivalent model powered by two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries, and is the result of developing the SC e: Concept, which was exhibited as a world premiere at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 held at Tokyo Big Sight in 2023.CUV e:'s naming is derived from the CUV ES (Clean Urban Vehicle Electric Scooter), the first electric scooter lease-sold by Honda in 1994. The CUV e: was developed with the same city commuter concept as the CUV ES, as an electric scooter that realizes convenient mobility for many people in the cities, and with the "e:" that signifies it is a Honda electric vehicle, is positioned as a new era personal commuter.The design features the simple and sleek styling characteristic of EVs, and iconic front and rear combination lights that make it instantly recognizable as the CUV e:.Two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: interchangeable batteries are used as the CUV e:'s power source, and Honda's in-house developed motor contributes to the improvement of the cruising range by optimizing the magnetic circuit and structure to achieve higher efficiency.The CUV e: is equipped with three riding modes (STANDARD, SPORT, and ECON) to suit various riding situations according to the customer's preference, and a reverse mode is also available for turning around in tight space.Furthermore, a model equipped with Honda RoadSync Duo(2),(3), Honda's unique service that allows users to make calls and use navigation features by connecting the bike to a smartphone via Bluetooth (4), is also available.ICON e:ICON e: is a new model based on the EM1 e:, equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, and is equivalent to a Class 1 moped in Japan. The main electric components including the battery have been changed, and its exterior has been redesigned for Indonesia.The ICON e:'s power source is a ternary lithium-ion battery, widely used in China, and can be recharged in two ways: on-board the ICON e: or as a stand-alone battery.A compact in-wheel motor is used for the rear wheel, and the power control unit efficiently controls the motor output to achieve a cruising range of more than 50 km(5) per charge, while also realizing clean and quiet riding.The ICON e: also features storage space under the seat for a helmet, as well as a luggage compartment for small items. In addition, a front inner rack and a USB Type-A socket convenient for charging mobile devices are standard equipment. The ICON e: includes features that are easy to use in everyday life.The headlight features a simple flush-surface design, creating an iconic look. The ICON e:'s dashboard features full-digital meters on an inverted LCD display. In addition to the speedometer and clock, various information, such as the remaining battery level, is displayed on a simple layout, contributing to excellent legibility.(1) Battery can be recharged either mounted in, or removed from the ICON e:.(2) Honda RoadSync Duo requires smartphone app installation(3) For details on Honda RoadSync Duo, please visit https://global.honda/en/roadsync-duo/(4) Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. in the U.S.(5) According to Honda tests