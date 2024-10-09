Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
WKN: A3CTN8 | ISIN: EE3100075888 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
09.10.24
12:32 Uhr
0,168 Euro
+0,001
+0,78 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
09.10.2024 12:11 Uhr
79 Leser
Observation status of ELMO Rent supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-09 12:00 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 9, 2024 to apply an additional reason for
applied observation status to ELMO Rent shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888)
based on the section 40.2.2.6. and 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. 

Observation status will be supplemented due to the following circumstances:

 1. Based on the information received by the Exchange, the Issuer's certified
   advisor Advokaadibüroo Sorainen OÜ has decided to terminate the agreement
   between them and Elmo Rent AS. The contract end date is October 9, 2024;

 2. ELMO Rent AS has not disclosed the restructuring advisor's report in full,
   despite the request of the advisor and the Exchange.


The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 

The observation statuses applied to the company on August 5, 2024, July 1,
2024, April 1, 2024 and November 20, 2023 are also still in force. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
