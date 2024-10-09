Observation status of ELMO Rent supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-09 12:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 9, 2024 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to ELMO Rent shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) based on the section 40.2.2.6. and 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. Observation status will be supplemented due to the following circumstances: 1. Based on the information received by the Exchange, the Issuer's certified advisor Advokaadibüroo Sorainen OÜ has decided to terminate the agreement between them and Elmo Rent AS. The contract end date is October 9, 2024; 2. ELMO Rent AS has not disclosed the restructuring advisor's report in full, despite the request of the advisor and the Exchange. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. The observation statuses applied to the company on August 5, 2024, July 1, 2024, April 1, 2024 and November 20, 2023 are also still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.