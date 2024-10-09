Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
09.10.24
12:29 Uhr
5,668 Euro
+0,032
+0,57 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
09.10.2024 12:11 Uhr
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
02/10/2024 172 00068.81 11 834 598
03/10/2024 250 00067.53 16 881 300
04/10/2024 225 00068.26 15 357 375
07/10/2024 150 00068.63 10 294 395
08/10/2024 300 00066.30 19 891 050
Previous Transactions 2 740 956
Accumulated to date3 837 95664.01245 658 243

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 17 920 461 shares, corresponding to 0.89% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 081024_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c22dcd3-fc07-497c-9b1e-9dda690b5148)

