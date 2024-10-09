Releaf Dispensary Ltd: Releaf & SOMAÍ Unite in Exclusive UK Cannabis Deal

Releaf® Announces Partnership with SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals to Bring Innovative Cannabis Solutions to UK Patients

Releaf, the UK's fastest-growing medical cannabis clinic, has joined forces with SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals in an exclusive partnership aimed at revolutionizing patient care. Combining Releaf's industry-leading supply chain capabilities with SOMAÍ's advanced cannabis extracts, the collaboration is set to provide UK patients with exceptional, high-quality treatments.

Tim Kirby - Releaf CEO (Left) & Michael Sassano - SOMAÍ CEO (Right)

Releaf pride themselves on putting the patient experience first, and this partnership will grant Releaf patients exclusive access to SOMAÍ's Indica Essentials product line and its innovative mint-flavored range. Designed to meet patients' needs and improve patient outcomes, SOMAÍ's products offer a range of THC/CBD ratios, terpene profiles, and genetics tailored to treat various conditions.

Releaf demonstrates their commitment to patients with a vertically integrated supply chain to ensure uninterrupted treatment plans, including access to the only UK-grown cannabis-based medicinal product (CBPM). Releaf's Patient Charter further guarantees quality, consistency, and timely delivery, cementing its position as a trusted healthcare provider.

This new partnership will bolster Releaf's mission to provide best-in-class healthcare, offering timely, evidence-based treatment options for patients seeking relief from chronic conditions.

"Since launching Releaf in February 2024 after 2 years of planning and investment, it has been so important for Releaf to form deep, strategic alliances with providers aligned with our values. SOMAÍ ticked all our boxes; long term ambition, quality products, innovation paths that are healthcare-focused and quality of life improvement for patients, to name but a few" said Tim Kirby, Chief Executive Officer at Releaf. "The UK market has stagnated since legislation changed in 2018 to make CBPM available in the UK, due to the incumbent providers' inability to go to market effectively and educate and inform the CBPM naive. Releaf has redefined the UK sector and with partners such as SOMAÍ in lockstep regarding our market approach, our patient base is set to exceed the current size of the UK market within 12 months (c. 45,000 patients) at our current patient onboarding volumes."

Michael Sassano, founder and interim CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, added, "At SOMAÍ, we are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of patients worldwide. Partnering with Releaf allows us to extend our reach to thousands of patients in the UK who can now access our high-quality, full-spectrum products, helping them improve their quality of life through tailored medical cannabis treatments. With over 100+ extract SKUs and an array of indoor non-irradiated flower, SOMAÍ offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios to address diverse patient needs."

Both Releaf and SOMAÍ are committed to patient education and making life-changing medical cannabis treatments accessible. With Releaf's rapid growth and SOMAÍ's innovative product line, this partnership promises to advance the UK's medical cannabis landscape and deliver exceptional outcomes for thousands of patients.

About SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio. At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine. SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and indoor cultivation in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.

About Releaf

At Releaf, we put the patient experience first; we're shaping the future of Medical Cannabis in the UK, breaking down barriers and educating the wider community on the life-changing benefits of CBMPs. Releaf entered the UK market in February 2024, at a time when the Medical Cannabis sector was struggling with stagnation. Now the fastest-growing clinic in the UK, we are seeing in excess of 100 patients/day as of September 2024, with our patient base set to exceed the current size of the entire UK sector within 12 months (currently estimated at 45,000).

We're redefining the way Medical Cannabis supports treatment plans for an underserved segment of the UK population. Offering an innovative, specialist approach to patient care and addressing issues such as a fragmented supply chain, poor patient acquisition strategies, and a lack of clinical excellence.

