SEH Technology. Inc.: SEH Expands Its Portfolio of Industrial Products

SEH Presents the New INU-50 Serial and USB Device Server for Harsh Industrial Environments

PHOENIXVILLE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / SEH Technology, Inc. is expanding its range of robust industrial products for USB device control with the INU-50 device server. INU-50 can operate in extended temperature range environments from -20 to +70 degrees Celsius. Dual power supply support ensures maximum reliability. With the INU-50, USB devices can be quickly integrated into company networks via two USB 2.0 ports via Gigabit Ethernet. In addition, RS-422 or RS-485 serial devices can also be connected directly via screw terminals and integrated into the network.

INU-50

Extended Temperature Range USB Device Server

The SEH INU-50 device server is designed to safely and efficiently integrate devices into demanding and harsh industrial environments. This makes it particularly suitable for connecting sensors, transducers or barcode scanners. Its integration into a network is easy and it supports dual, redundant, power supplies with voltage ranges from 12 to 24 VDC, for maximum flexibility.

The INU-50 can be easily configured via the SEH UTN Manager. Devices connected to the INU-50 can be accessed and used by both clients and servers. Devices are made available as if they are connected locally. This enables the seamless integration of existing devices into modern IoT and Industry 4.0 environments. By integrating USB and serial devices into the network, existing systems can be modernized and optimized without expensive reconfigurations or device changes.

Secure device integration

Valuable company data is protected by a security concept with comprehensive mechanisms. These include encryption, password protection, certificate management, and authentication (802.1X). Unauthorized access is prevented by the point-to-point connection. Access to USB ports can be controlled via time-based keys, device assignment or USB port shutdown. In addition, comprehensive notification functions ensure that the administrator is immediately informed of any anomalies.

Application and mounting options

The INU-50 supports IPv4 and IPv6, VLAN, WebDAV and Syslog-NG. This makes it perfect for server-based and virtualized environments under Windows, MacOS or Linux.

It is DIN rail mounted (in accordance with DIN EN 60715). This makes it easy to install in control or server cabinets.

Comprehensive portfolio of industrial products

With the INU-50, SEH rounds off its portfolio of robust, DIN rail-mounted, industrial products. This includes the INU-100 USB device server with two USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports, the SU-302 serial-to-USB converter and the IH-304 4-port USB hub.

Service and availability

The SEH INU-50 USB device server will be available from October 2024 and will be available from Ingram Micro USA and Ingram Micro Canada.

Technical support is free of charge worldwide, the warranty period is up to five years.

About SEH Technology:

SEH specializes in professional network solutions. The company's core businesses are network printing and using USB devices via the network. With 30 years of experience, SEH stands for an innovative and versatile product portfolio as well as for custom-tailored solutions that meet individual needs. All products are developed and produced at the company's headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany. The U.S. and UK subsidiaries as well as an extensive network of partners, distributors, and resellers allow for worldwide distribution. SEH's customers include companies, corporate groups, public authorities, and institutions from various sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.seh-technology.com/.

Contact Information:

Mike Majewski

President

sales@sehtechnology.com

610-933-2088

SOURCE: SEH Technology, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.