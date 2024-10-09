Magic Compass Prime td: Magic Compass Prime Showcases IB Program at Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Magic Compass Prime is a subsidiary of Magic Compass Group, founded in 2006, with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and other locations. Magic Compass Group is committed to delivering innovative trading solutions and exceptional client service. Licensed and regulated by top-tier authorities including the SFC of Hong Kong, CySEC, FSA Seychelles, FSC Mauritius, and Hong Kong Insurance Authority, Magic Compass Prime upholds the highest standards of transparency, security, and cutting-edge technology. The company empowers traders and partners to shape the future of trading in the global financial markets.

From October 7th to 8th, Magic Compass Prime, a leading CFD broker, participated in the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, the region's largest forex event. The expo brought together 160 companies and 18,000 attendees from 35 countries, including top brokers, traders, and financial institutions. Magic Compass Prime used the event to introduce its Introducing Broker (IB) program and expand its network of partners.

At booth No. 140, Magic Compass Prime showcased its trading platform and social copy trading solutions. The company offers access to over 200 popular trading instruments, leverage up to 1:1000, zero commissions, and low spreads, helping traders maximize profits with minimal costs. With 24/7 multilingual customer support and multiple payment solutions, users enjoy seamless trading experiences. Additionally, the MAM copy trading system enables users to diversify strategies and potentially increase returns.

A key focus of the event was the IB program, which offers partners the chance to earn revenue from client trading activities without requiring an initial investment. Albert Li, Head of Business at Magic Compass Prime, explained: "Our IB program features a seven-level rebate structure based on net deposits and trading volume. Partners can earn up to $75 per lot in rebates and cash bonuses of up to $500,000."

Attendees responded positively, with many expressing interest in joining the IB program and collaborating with Magic Compass Prime. The company also emphasized its commitment to supporting IB partners with advanced marketing resources and comprehensive educational tools to help them succeed.

Magic Compass Prime Receives Prime Player in Forex Industry Award at Forex Expo Dubai 2024

At Forex Expo Dubai 2024, Magic Compass Prime was awarded the "Prime Player in Forex Industry 2024" honor. This recognition highlights Magic Compass Prime's consistent delivery of advanced trading solutions, including its MAM copy trading system, access to over 200 instruments, and superior customer support.

This award underscores Magic Compass Prime's adaptability in the fast-changing financial landscape, offering tailored solutions for both individual and institutional clients. The company plans to leverage this recognition to further expand its services, solidify its reputation, and foster growth in global markets.

About Magic Compass Prime

Magic Compass Prime is a subsidiary of Magic Compass Group, founded in 2006, with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and other locations. Magic Compass Group is licensed and regulated by top-tier authorities, including the SFC of Hong Kong, CySEC, FSA Seychelles, FSC Mauritius, and the Hong Kong Insurance Authority. The group upholds the highest standards of transparency, security, and cutting-edge technology, empowering traders and partners to shape the future of trading in global financial markets.

Media Contact

Organization: Magic Compass Prime td

Contact Person Name: Summer

Website: https://www.mc-prime.com/

Email: summer@mc-prime.com

Contact Number: +6592307617

Address: 10th Floor, Sterling Tower, 14, Poudriere Street, Port-Louis, Mauritius

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: Magic Compass Prime td

View the original press release on accesswire.com