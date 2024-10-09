MyGuava is excited to announce its partnership with Queens Park Rangers Football Club tointroduce a new range of exclusive fan cards. This offering includes both physical and virtual cards, which are designed to enrich the payment experience for QPR supporters.

The initiative includes a limited number of 900 prestigious physical cards featuring the QPR logo. Those who miss out on the limited-edition cards need not worry: fans can select other exclusive physical cards in the club's blue and white colours. Virtual cardholders can also personalise their experience with dedicated QPR digital skins available through the MyGuava App.

The MyGuava App, which is the flagship product of Guavapay, is designed to meet the broad financial needs of users. Users can open accounts in 20 currencies, make seamless local and global transfers, and use both virtual and physical debit cards. The App also has significant global reach, with access to 140 countries in more than 90 currencies, and there are additional benefits with discounted gift cards from top brands and tools for enhancing user experience, such as digital skins, spending management tools and vaults.

By downloading the MyGuava App and ordering a MyGuava QPR Reward Card, fans will receive up to 0.6% cashback on eligible transactions. Besides, they can get up to 7% cashback on purchases at sporting goods stores across the country with a monthly cashback limit of 150 GBP. The fan cards also provide an opportunity to compete for a range of rewards, including branded hoodies, footballs and water bottles. Rewards are earned based on spending with MyGuava QPR Reward Cards, with the most active users getting a chance to win even better prizes, such as a visit to a training session at Heston Sports Ground.

Kamal Hasanov, Group CEO of Guavapay, stated, "We are delighted to launch these new and exclusive MyGuava QPR Reward Cards, which will provide an enhanced and engaging experience for supporters. Our goal is to commemorate the passion of the QPR fan base while delivering tangible benefits and exciting rewards."

To explore the QPR fan cards and learn more about the rewards, please visit https://myguava.com/personal/landings/qpr-cobrand-card.

Guavapay is a global fintech company with headquarters in London. The company has built a global financial ecosystem to empower individuals and businesses and give them more control over their financial lives. The All-Things Payments App, MyGuava and the B2B platform, MyGuava Business simplify financial services, making them more accessible and affordable for people who have historically been overlooked.

The MyGuava Application is owned and operated by Guavapay Limited, a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited's ICO registration number is ZA274504.

