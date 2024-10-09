NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in OX2 due to offer (14/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 13/24, EQT Infrastructure VI, through Otello BidCo AB (Otello BidCo), have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in OX2 AB (OX2). On October 8, 2024, Otello BidCo announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. NASDAQ has approved the delisting application received from OX2. The last trading day in OX2 share is October 21, 2024. As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets A.3.4.8 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The new expiration day has been set to October 15, 2024 and it will be reflected in the system from October 15, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the fair value for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in OX2 (OX2) according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1250814