Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSK6 | ISIN: SE0016075337 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DA
Tradegate
08.10.24
08:31 Uhr
5,235 Euro
+0,015
+0,29 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OX2 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OX2 AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,24514:19
GlobeNewswire
09.10.2024 13:23 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in OX2 due to offer (14/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 13/24, EQT Infrastructure VI, through Otello
BidCo AB (Otello BidCo), have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all
outstanding shares in OX2 AB (OX2). 

On October 8, 2024, Otello BidCo announced that all conditions for completion
of the offer have been fulfilled. 

NASDAQ has approved the delisting application received from OX2. The last
trading day in OX2 share is October 21, 2024. 

As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
A.3.4.8 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the
de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying
share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The
new expiration day has been set to October 15, 2024 and it will be reflected in
the system from October 15, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the
fair value for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in OX2 (OX2)
according to the information provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1250814
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.