Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) will host its third quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning prior to 7:00 a.m..

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI40fc91cc173d4008997926152f847ba6 (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI40fc91cc173d4008997926152f847ba6)
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2q5sxe62 (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2q5sxe62)
  • Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.


About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.comor contact:

Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com

