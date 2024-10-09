Osa Commerce Appoints Dr. Martin Lautman as Executive Board Advisor to Drive Customer-Centric Supply Chain Innovation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Osa Commerce, the leader in real-time supply chain orchestration and visibility, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Martin Lautman as Executive Board Advisor. Dr. Lautman brings decades of experience in scaling companies and driving strategic growth. His extensive background includes leadership roles at top firms such as AT&T, Kraft, General Motors, and P&G/Gillette.

As former Chairman and CEO of GfK Custom Research North America, one of the world's largest market research firms, Dr. Lautman led the integration of a major acquisition in the information industry. His involvement in the supply chain sector includes serving on the board of A. Duie Pyle, a leading transportation and logistics provider, and advising Lead Edge Capital, a $5 billion growth equity fund. He is also a Managing Partner at Musketeer Capital, which has scaled multiple SaaS startups and sold them to companies like Google.

In addition to his corporate work, Dr. Lautman is a highly-rated professor at The Wharton School, specializing in Entrepreneurial Marketing and business growth. His blend of academic and industry expertise will support Osa Commerce's global expansion and innovation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Martin during a time when our customers are embracing digital transformation," said co-founder and chief executive officer, Padhu Raman. "His experience in scaling companies and his insights into the supply chain industry will be crucial as we align our innovations with customer needs."

Reflecting on his new role, Dr. Lautman said, "Osa's innovative approach to supply chain data and customer focus drew me in. I'm excited to contribute to a company that is leading the industry and providing Fortune 500-level technology to companies of all sizes."

These leadership appointments come during a period of significant growth for Osa Commerce, as the company experiences rapid expansion in customer acquisition, global reach, and product development, including advancements in cloud-agnostic AI-driven prescriptive decision-making.

With recent innovative feature launches, Osa Commerce solidifies its position as the market leader in supply chain orchestration and visibility, driving excellence for its customers.

About Osa Commerce

Osa Commerce addresses a significant industry gap by providing network e-commerce orchestration, collaborative visibility, and connectivity across enterprises. Osa is on a mission to tackle the data chaos in the supply chain. It specializes in connecting, unifying, and automating commerce operations for retailers, logistics providers and their customers. With advanced AI-powered Collaborative Visibility Platform and intelligent decision-making capabilities, Osa powers supply chains to sell wherever their customers are so they can focus on scalable growth - and be one step ahead.

Find out why leading logistics companies and top brands rely on Osa to solve their supply chain challenges and elevate precision in their operations. Visit osacommerce.com.

