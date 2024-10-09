RingQ Launches Pioneering Cloud Call Center Solution With Integrated UC Features for US Enterprises

New RingQ solution brings agility, efficiency, and scalability to customer centric businesses across the United States.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / RingQ, an experienced provider of business communications technology, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated cloud-based call center solution designed to revolutionize customer engagement for businesses across the US. This innovative platform integrates advanced Unified Communications (UC) features, offering a seamless and scalable solution to enhance customer service operations in today's fast-paced digital economy.





RingQ: For Customer Centric Communications

RingQ unifies all digital interactions in one central dashboard available across all platforms and devices.





The new cloud call center solution is tailored to meet the needs of enterprises across industries, combining flexibility with powerful features designed to streamline communications and drive superior customer experiences.

Key Features:

Omni-Channel: Handle all interactions - voice, video, chat, SMS, and social media - from a single unified interface. Agents can deliver consistent customer experiences across channels, ensuring that no customer interaction is missed.

Unified Communications: With built-in UC capabilities, agents can collaborate with colleagues in real-time through voice, video conferencing, file sharing, and instant messaging without leaving the platform. This boosts internal communication and problem resolution time.

AI-Powered: The solution uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to route calls intelligently, reducing wait times and enhancing first-contact resolution.

CRM Integration: The platform integrates effortlessly with leading CRM systems such as Salesforce, Zoho, Cliniko and Odoo. This provides agents with full visibility into customer history, enabling more personalized and efficient interactions.

Security and Compliance: Built with enterprise-grade security, the solution is compliant with key industry standards, including HIPAA and GDPR. This ensures that sensitive customer data remains protected.

Remote Agent: As businesses continue to adopt hybrid work models, this solution supports remote agents with apps for iOS, Android as well as a Web app. All apps offer secure access to all features from any location, making it easier to maintain business continuity.

Hotel Module: with its integrated hotel module, RingQ enables businesses in the hospitality industry to provide exceptional customer service at a fraction of the price.

Targeting US Enterprises

As the demand for cloud-based solutions continues to grow in the US, RingQ is positioning itself as a leader in next-generation contact center technology. The new solution is designed specifically for the US market, considering its diverse industries and dynamic customer service needs.

Chris Martin, COO at RingQ said: "Our new cloud call center solution is a game-changer for businesses looking to modernize their customer service operations. With customer-centric communications at its core, RingQ enables businesses to operate more efficiently, keep customers satisfied, and drive growth. We're excited to bring this innovative solution to US companies and help them thrive in the digital age."

Availability and Pricing

RingQ's pricing is based on a flexible subscription model. For more information regarding pricing visit https://www.ringq.com/pricing.

For more information and to try the solution, visit www.ringq.com.

