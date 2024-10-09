Maxar and SkyWatch Announce Global Availability of Maxar Imagery on the SkyWatch Platform

WATERLOO, ON and WESTMINSTER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / SkyWatch, a leading provider of commercial geospatial data, and Maxar, the leading provider of secure, precise geospatial intelligence, today announced a multi-year agreement enabling the distribution of Maxar's high-resolution satellite imagery to SkyWatch's global customer base* via the SkyWatch platform.





Through this partnership, SkyWatch customers will have access to Maxar's high-quality archive and tasking capabilities, including 50 cm, 30 cm, and 15 cm HD resolution imagery from the Maxar constellation, including the recently launched WorldView Legion satellites. The addition of Maxar data significantly strengthens the growing list of geospatial data products available on the SkyWatch platform.

"Since launching the first commercial Earth imaging satellite decades ago, Maxar has been recognized globally as the leading source of Earth observation data," says James Slifierz, Co-Founder and CEO at SkyWatch. "This collaboration brings immense value to our customers, and offering Maxar's advanced imagery products will enable diverse applications and innovation across industries."

Maxar uses the power of geospatial data and technology to help customers get mission-critical insights, faster. The company owns and operates the most advanced Earth imaging constellation of satellites, which collect the highest resolution satellite imagery commercially available. Maxar builds cutting-edge products and solutions to enable customers to access reliable answers for actionable intelligence. SkyWatch will use an API from Maxar Geospatial Platform (MGP) Pro, which enables access to Maxar's archive and tasking capabilities. The integration work is expected to be completed in Q4 2024.

"SkyWatch enables easier access to commercial satellite imagery, which we believe empowers businesses to make more informed decisions, so we're pleased that they will now offer our very high-resolution satellite imagery on their platform," said Paul Granito, Maxar's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise. "The resolution and accuracy of Maxar's imagery is unmatched so we're excited to make it available to more users."

Existing SkyWatch customers can place advance orders by visiting skywatch.com/maxar-advance-order

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch is changing the way geospatial data is managed, distributed, and accessed. SkyWatch partners with the world's leading data providers to provide organizations worldwide with high-quality geospatial data, enabling applications across a variety of industries, including AEC, Mining, Energy, Humanitarian Operations, and Public Sector.

About Maxar Intelligence

Maxar Intelligence is a provider of secure, precise, geospatial intelligence to help government and commercial customers monitor, understand and navigate the changing planet. Maxar Intelligence's unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

*SkyWatch's distribution excludes end users in Russia and China and any country, organization, or individual under sanctions by Global Affairs Canada or equivalent U.S. laws and regulations.

