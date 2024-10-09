Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LSEB Creative Corp. Plans to Amplify Paid Advertising Strategy to Accelerate Growth and Market Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK:LSEB) (the "Company"), a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, is pleased to update shareholders on recent developments regarding its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear (LBS), and its plan to accelerate paid digital advertising efforts. This strategic push comes as part of the Company's continued focus on enhancing brand growth, engagement, and market expansion.

LSEB Creative has built a comprehensive paid advertising initiative targeting both North American and international markets. Utilizing major platforms such as Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Pinterest, and Google, the Company aims to significantly broaden the brand's audience reach. Lauren Bentley Swimwear has previously trialed select paid advertising strategies, yielding valuable insights into customer behavior and optimal campaign performance. With this foundational knowledge, the Company is ready to scale up its advertising efforts in North America while simultaneously expanding into key markets in Western Europe and Asia.

"Our early advertising initiatives provided us with vital data, and we now feel confident in advancing this strategy to support our growth," said Lauren Bentley, President of LSEB Creative Corp. "We will cautiously build our efforts and refine our approach to best align with our business objectives and the unique preferences of our target demographics."

The campaign will consist of a balanced mix of conversion ads aimed at driving sales, complemented by brand awareness initiatives to reinforce LBS's positioning. The primary focus of the campaign will be on ads that offer brand storytelling and increased visibility, while a secondary emphasis will be placed on conversion-driven ads.

LSEB Creative Corp. intends to remain agile throughout the campaign by monitoring performance metrics closely and refining strategies as necessary to align with customer preferences and maximize returns. The Company is confident that these efforts will drive brand recognition, revenue growth, and long-term value for shareholders.

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp (OTC PINK: LSEB) is a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, dedicated to crafting timeless elegance and offering impeccable craftsmanship through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company sets the standard for sophistication and innovation in swimwear fashion, with a commitment to excellence and creativity.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

For more information, please contact:

LSEB Creative Corp.
Lauren Bentley, CEO
info@lsebcreative.com
laurenbentleyswim.com
Instagram: @laurenbentleyswim

Contact Information

Jordan Starkman
CFO
jstarkman@lsebcreative.com
647-328-8267

SOURCE: LSEB Creative Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.