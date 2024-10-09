GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Clan, a GameSquare Company, Announces Huge Community Engagement from September's FaZe Subathon

Enormous social metrics reflect the success of FaZe Clan's April 2024 reboot

FaZe Clan takes over the internet with 1.1+ billion impressions, 760+ million video views, and 2.2+ billion minutes watched during its September 2024 Subathon

FaZe was the #1 brand by minutes watched on Twitch during September 2024

FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, and subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced huge engagement metrics following its September 2024 subathon. The monthlong subathon was FaZe Clan's first major streaming event since the brand's April 2024 reboot, showcasing the successful return of FaZe Clan and its new creator roster.

Highlights of the September 2024 subathon include:

Unprecedented Social Reach : 1.1B+ impressions, 760M+ video views, and 47M+ engagements-setting new records as FaZe Clan's biggest event to date

Dominating Streaming Numbers : Averaged 52.6K concurrent viewers, peaked at 132.2K, and garnered 2.2B minutes watched - with 257M total views

Twitch Channel Surge : 300K+ new Twitch subscribers, 710K+ follower growth, 350K total subscribers across all participating channels, and FaZe was the #1 brand by minutes watched on Twitch during September

Community Impact : 79% positive sentiment, strengthening audience connection and transforming the brand's perception

Breaking Records : Everyone was ranked in the top 20 most-subscribed on Twitch in September, with Ron becoming the most-watched streamer in the world and Jason the most-subscribed Asian streamer ever with 100K+ subs

Massive Market Share: FaZe Clan's Subathon accounted for 13% of Just Chatting hours watched and 2% of ALL hours watched on Twitch in September

Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare stated, "The FaZe Subathon was a groundbreaking and transformational event that redefined the brand's legacy, setting new standards in the streaming space and forging an unparalleled connection with the community, making it one of the most impactful campaigns in FaZe Clan's history. The success of the September subathon is a testament to FaZe Banks' drive and leadership, his vision for the brand and the roster of creators he has assembled. We are extremely proud of the transformation underway at FaZe Clan and extremely excited for what the future holds for the brand."

