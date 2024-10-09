Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - HelloPrenup, the pioneering digital platform for prenuptial agreements, has unveiled its 2024 key trends that reflect the evolving landscape of modern marriage and financial planning.

Key insights from the 2024 Prenup Statistics Report:

User Demographics: The majority of HelloPrenup's users (75%) fall within the 18-39 age group, signifying a shift towards younger couples taking proactive steps to secure their financial futures. This age bracket emphasizes that prenups are no longer exclusive to the wealthy or older couples but are becoming standard among millennials and Gen Z couples.

Women Driving the Change: In a shift from traditional gender roles, 52% of prenups on the HelloPrenup platform are initiated by women. This data shows the rising influence women have in marriage-related financial decision-making, ensuring that their assets, savings, and future earnings are equally protected.

Rising Net Worth and Asset Protection: The median user net worth is approximately $78,000, showcasing the increasing need for couples of all income levels to consider prenups. A significant 75% of couples choose to categorize premarital assets as separate property, ensuring that what each individual brings into the marriage remains protected.

Financial Clarity & Communication: A growing trend, prenups are now seen as a tool for couples to foster open communication about their finances before marriage. HelloPrenup's platform helps streamline and democratize this process, making it affordable, accessible and user friendly for all.

Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup, commented, "Our data shows that prenuptial agreements are no longer a taboo subject. Couples are embracing financial transparency and taking proactive steps to protect their futures, and HelloPrenup is proud to be leading that charge. We're making prenups accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy, and helping to ensure that couples enter marriage with clear, mutual understanding."

As HelloPrenup continues to expand its reach, the platform remains the leading destination for couples seeking an easy-to-use, affordable, and legally sound way to create customized prenuptial agreements in over 45 states.

About HelloPrenup:

Founded with a mission to demystify prenuptial agreements, HelloPrenup is the first digital platform of its kind. It allows couples to easily draft, customize, and finalize legally-binding prenups in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional legal methods. Backed by attorneys, the platform has helped protect billions in assets and has become a trusted name in family law.

To explore the full 2024 Prenup Statistics report and learn more about the HelloPrenup platform, visit www.helloprenup.com.

