Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced key executive appointments designed to push the boundaries of its Professional Services Cloud platform and address the ever-evolving challenges faced by professional services organizations worldwide.

Vikas Nehru joins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), bringing deep expertise in AI-driven product development and a proven track of leveraging technology to solve complex business challenges at organizations like Verint, Kana, and eGain.



With Nehru at the technology helm, Kantata will fast-track its AI roadmap, introducing new features that enable customers to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, improve employee engagement, and deliver personalized experiences to their clients.

Jeff Nicholson comes aboard as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) with over 20 years leading global marketing and product marketing teams for both public and private B2B SaaS companies such as Duetto, Pegasystems, Kitewheel, and Pitney Bowes Software.



A recognized digital transformation and AI thought leader, Nicholson will bring his experience and passion for creating a compelling market vision to Kantata, positioning the business to capitalize on its unique opportunity to redefine the professional services technology landscape.

Sarah Edwards, Kantata's Chief Product Officer (CPO), takes on an elevated role to oversee global product strategy for the entire Kantata Professional Services Cloud.



Edwards' appointment accelerates a unified, customer-centric approach to product innovation that addresses professional services organizations' unique challenges.

"Kantata's leadership evolution is a strategic move to redefine how we meet and exceed the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace," said Michael Speranza, CEO of Kantata. "With Vikas, Jeff, and Sarah leading key areas, we are positioned to anticipate market trends and shape them. This team will drive innovation that enables our customers to continue unlocking new success levels through innovative, AI-powered solutions and our customer-first product strategy."

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

