Data from the 100mg expansion cohort of ARC-20, a Phase 1/1b study of casdatifan in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), will be presented in an oral plenary session by Dr. Toni Choueiri, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Two posters will be presented on the preclinical evaluation and human pharmacokinetics/ pharmacodynamics of casdatifan, respectively, and a third poster will be presented on AB801, Arcus's AXL inhibitor.

Arcus will also host a conference call to discuss the ARC-20 results at 5:00 AM PT 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, today announced four accepted abstracts at the 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. The data being presented include a growing body of evidence supporting the potential of casdatifan as a best-in-class HIF-2a inhibitor for the treatment of ccRCC.

The oral presentation will highlight data from the approximately 30 patients in the 100mg daily monotherapy expansion cohort of ARC-20, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating casdatifan in late-line ccRCC. It will include data on safety and efficacy, including objective response rate and rate of primary progression, as well as other data to assess the depth and duration of responses. The presentation will also highlight data from the 50mg monotherapy expansion cohort of approximately 30 patients in the same setting.

"We are thrilled to be presenting the first clinical efficacy data from the ARC-20 study for our HIF-2a inhibitor, casdatifan, in an oral plenary session, as well as two additional posters that further highlight the differentiation of casdatifan in ccRCC and the therapeutic opportunities in other tumor types," said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Arcus. "These data support a potential best-in-class profile, and we are rapidly advancing a differentiated development program for casdatifan, including the planned initiation of our first Phase 3 study in the first half of 2025."

Arcus is pursuing a broad development program in both the first-line and post-anti-PD-1 settings with differentiated combinations to maximize the opportunity for casdatifan in ccRCC. In addition to the monotherapy cohorts of ARC-20, the study is also enrolling a cohort to evaluate casdatifan in combination with cabozantinib, a VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is intended to support the initiation of Arcus's first Phase 3 study, PEAK-1, evaluating casdatifan in combination with cabozantinib versus cabozantinib monotherapy in patients with metastatic ccRCC who have previously received anti-PD-1 therapy. The primary endpoint will be progression-free survival with a key secondary endpoint of overall survival. Arcus also recently announced a clinical collaboration as part of its first-line strategy in advanced first-line ccRCC to evaluate casdatifan in combination with volrustomig, an investigational PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody.

Four Accepted Abstracts Will Be Presented

Study Title Abstract Number Session Type Title Session Date Time Casdatifan (HIF-2a Inhibitor) ARC-20 Casdatifan in Patients (pts) with Previously Treated Clear Cell Renal Cell Cancer (ccRCC) and Other Solid Tumors; Preliminary Results From ARC-20: A Phase 1, Open-Label Dose Escalation and Expansion Study 4 Proffered Papers: Advancing patient care through novel clinical trials Oral Plenary Session 3 10/24/2024, 10:54 AM 11:06 AM CEST AB521 (Casdatifan) Potently and Selectively Inhibits Hypoxia-Inducible Factor 2 Alpha (HIF-2a) Dependent Pro-Tumorigenic Activity 91 Molecular Targeted Agents 10/23/2024, 12:00 PM 7:00 PM CEST ARC-20 Clinical Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) Relationship for Casdatifan (AB521), a Small Molecule Inhibitor of HIF-2a, Confirms Best-in-class Potential in Treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma 51 Molecular Targeted Agents 10/23/2024, 12:00 PM 7:00 PM CEST AB801 (AXL Inhibitor) ARC-26 AB801, a Potent and Highly Selective Clinical Stage AXL Inhibitor, Sensitizes Tumors to Standard of Care Therapies 119 New Drugs 10/23/2024, 12:00 PM 7:00 PM CEST

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, HIF-2a, CD73, dual A2a/A2b receptor, CD39, and AXL. For more information about Arcus Biosciences' clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Casdatifan and AB801 are investigational molecules, and Arcus has not received approval from any regulatory authority for any commercial use globally, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

