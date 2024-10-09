Renowned Former FC Barcelona Sports Executive To Lead Kynisca's Global Sporting Strategy

Kynisca, the world's first multi-team organization dedicated to women's sports? led by Michele Kang, is proud to announce the appointment of Markel Zubizarreta as its first Global Sporting Director.

As Global Sporting Director, Zubizarreta will lead all group sporting projects at Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and London City Lionesses, and assist Kynisca-sister club Washington Spirit. Zubizarreta brings to Kynisca over a decade of experience in the women's game, most recently serving as the Head of Women's Football at the Spanish Football Federation. Prior to this, Zubizarreta served as Sporting Director of FC Barcelona Femení, where he played an instrumental role in leading the team to unprecedented success.

Zubizarreta joins Kynisca following a highly successful summer transfer window, where the organization signed 21 new players across its clubs. His appointment will accelerate Kynisca's mission to offer the best playing and training environments, engage world-class technical staff, and drive innovation and sporting opportunities specifically for female athletes.

"Markel Zubizarreta is the very best in the game, and I am honored by his decision to join our mission to establish Kynisca as the world's pre-eminent sports organization," said Michele Kang, Founder and CEO of Kynisca. "His experience at the Spanish Football Federation and FC Barcelona will be invaluable to Kynisca's objective of professionalizing women's sports and taking the game to the next level."

"When you get an offer like this from Michele Kang, you can't say no! I am delighted to join Kynisca and contribute to its mission of empowering women in sports and building the best sporting structures in women's football," said Zubizarreta. "Kynisca sits at the forefront of a movement that is reshaping the sporting landscape, and I look forward to working closely with Michele Kang and the Kynisca clubs to drive a new era of success and innovation in women's football."

