Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greater Copenhagen Region makes relocation low-risk with the world's first "Life Quality Insurance"

Hygge, cinnamon rolls, and… "insurance"

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving to a new country seems like the hardest thing, but it just got easier. Newcomers to the Greater Copenhagen Region can now enrol in "Life Quality Insurance", a campaign that guarantees your happiness after you make the move. If living there doesn't improve your quality of life as much as you expected, Greater Copenhagen Region will help you get back home*.

Greater Copenhagen Region, covering Eastern Denmark and Southern Sweden, consistently finishes at the top of global life quality surveys like the World Happiness Report. Particular praise is being given to the region's work-life balance, tolerant and trusting society, and exciting career opportunities. It's a winning formula for a happy life that they believe everyone should be able to try, no matter how risk-averse.

As spokesperson Asbjørn Overgaard puts it, "We're so confident that people will fall in love with life in Greater Copenhagen Region that we are willing to walk the talk. If you move here and find that - against all odds - it isn't for you, we'll help you get back home."

The Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Lars Weiss, welcomes the initiative: "Attracting international talent is essential for the Greater Copenhagen Region. Innovation and diversity are some of the driving forces behind growth and quality of life in our region, and talented people from all over the world are among those who make it happen."

Here's how it works:

  1. Sign up if you're considering moving to the Greater Copenhagen Region.
  2. Relocate for a job in the region.
  3. Experience and enjoy all the perks of living and working there.
  4. Not satisfied? If you don't find that your move has improved your quality of life, reach out and get your home transportation covered*

Learn more: greatercphregion.com/life-quality-insurance

*Terms and conditions for the offer can be found on the page.

About

"Life Quality Insurance" is a marketing campaign operated by Copenhagen Capacity on behalf of the Greater Copenhagen Region and aims to make international talent aware of the many opportunities and quality of life in this region.

Watch the film introducing "Life Quality Insurance"

Download "Life Quality Insurance" image

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greater-copenhagen-region-makes-relocation-low-risk-with-the-worlds-first-life-quality-insurance-302268930.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.