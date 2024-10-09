Hornetsecurity launches 365 Multi-Tenant Manager for MSPs

New solution will enable Managed Service Providers to effortlessly secure and manage Microsoft 365 tenants in one central platform

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the release of its innovative 365 Multi-Tenant Manager for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The new solution will significantly reduce the time and resources MSPs need to manage Microsoft 365 (M365) tenants, saving up to 80% of management and onboarding time for each tenant. This will help boost productivity and profitability for MSPs.

Managing M365 tenants has traditionally been a complex and resource-intensive task, with MSPs spending hours navigating multiple Microsoft portals to configure customers' M365 environments: Hornetsecurity research shows that, on average, MSPs spend 12 hours for each new tenant onboarding and 3 hours per customer per month managing customers' M365 environments. The intricate nature of these tenants, alongside the need for strict security measures and compliance with regulations such as GDPR, is time-intensive and expensive. Additionally, customers have diverse needs which can be overwhelming for MSPs to stay on top of.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, commented: "Hornetsecurity is committed to innovation and proactively responding to our customers' changing needs. We have listened to our Partners and developed a concrete solution to one of their biggest pain points: the onboarding, governance and compliance of their Microsoft 365 tenants.

"Our new 365 Multi-Tenant Manager for MSPs will redefine M365 tenant management, enabling MSPs to streamline and centralise the management of multiple tenants from one central platform. This new product empowers MSPs to elevate their operational efficiency and service quality to new heights, helping them with customer retention.

"It will also speed up and standardise new tenant onboardings, freeing up MSPs time and resources for mission-critical tasks. Our calculations show the average MSP will save 80% of their time for management and onboarding of existing and new customers - the equivalent of an employee's full-time workload over a year; and the more customers an MSP has, the higher this saving will be."

About 365 Multi-Tenant Manager for MSPs

Hornetsecurity's 365 Multi-Tenant Manager for MSPs enables service providers to effortlessly configure, manage, and monitor M365 tenants in an efficient way, via a convenient multi-tenant cloud platform. By simplifying onboarding, governance, and compliance processes for all M365 tenants, the solution allows MSPs to centralise and streamline their services from a single platform and reduces the average management time by up to 80%. An MSP with 60 customers could save approximately 2,000 hours annually - the equivalent workload of a full-time employee. It also automatically remediates any configuration drifts discovered on the managed tenants.

365 Multi-Tenant Manager uses the Microsoft Partner Center connection to automatically add all discovered tenants into Hornetsecurity's multi-tenant platform, saving MSPs time and effort. User-friendly wizards guide MSPs through tenant onboarding, baseline settings, and the monitoring of automated tasks.

Any organisation can quickly adopt optimal configurations and set up Entra, Intune, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, and Teams solutions using the product's out-of-the-box best practice templates, settings, and policies. The product's toolbox approach also enables the creation of custom settings that automate PowerShell scripts, ensuring MSPs can meet each customer's unique needs. MSPs can even utilize existing PowerShell scripts that they have already created for M365.

Additionally, 365 Multi-Tenant Manager provides MSPs with extensive dashboards for monitoring and reporting purposes. It simplifies and standardises complex workflows in M365, eliminating the need to manage multiple Microsoft portals. Non-compliance is automatically detected, with built-in remediation and enforcement capabilities ensuring that all tenants remain compliant with settings defined by the MSP, addressing another headache that troubles MSPs.

*Hornetsecurity research shows:

- An MSP spends approximately 45 minutes per week managing each customer's unique M365 set-up, averaging around 3 hours per month per customer

- It typically takes an MSP 12 hours to onboard a new Microsoft 365 tenant

- Assuming a moderately-sized MSP has 60 customers, and one new customer a month, it assumes support requires 180 hours pcm or just over 2,500 hours per year.

- With 365 Tenant Manager reducing this by 80%, this saves the MSP 2,002 hours a year (equalling the cost/ time of a full-time employee, who works approximately 2,080 hours a year).

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 75,000 customers.

