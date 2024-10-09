Lamons and Andronaco Sign Manufacturing Agreement to Expand Hose Offerings and Services

Offering includes Andronaco's PureFlex® hose portfolio with fluoropolymer-lined hoses and other fluid sealing products for corrosive environments

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamons®, a global leader in safety sealing and attachment solutions, announced a new collaboration with Andronaco Industries, a leading designer and manufacturer of corrosion-resistant flow control and fluid handling solutions for the most challenging applications. This collaboration allows Lamons and Andronaco the ability to expand its reach to numerous regions, be closer to customers, and facilitate faster delivery times.

"Lamons is committed to providing comprehensive support to our customers, which includes maintaining the highest standards in our partnerships," said Marc Roberts, CEO, Lamons. "Andronaco Industries, with its esteemed reputation and 30-year history of producing hoses, expansion joints, and accessories under industry-leading brands, aligns perfectly with our vision and values. The combined knowledge and resources from this collaboration will provide our customers with a robust array of hose solutions and services tailored for the most demanding applications across various industries."

"We are excited to combine Andronaco Industries' technical, manufacturing, and market expertise in hoses, expansion joints, and other fluid sealing accessories for highly corrosive applications with Lamons' experience, customer focus, and strong network of branches, serving the safety sealing industry," said Ralph Mallozzi, President and CEO, Andronaco Industries. "Our partnership with Lamons will combine our collective years of experience and know-how to provide customers superior products, faster response times, and greater value to their operations."

Lamons will now include in its list of offerings the PureFlex hose portfolio of high-performance fluoropolymer-lined hoses for numerous industries which encompasses specific hose brands such as Proflex, Multiflex, UltraFlex, FlexChem®, and Nexus along with BlueLine expansion joints and TASK-LINE® gaskets, line blockers, and grounding paddles. Lamons is also adding ChemTite® Ethylene branded products such as Flexijoint® expansion joints to provide a comprehensive set of expansion joint options.

About Lamons

Lamons is one of the leading gasket, seal, bolt, and hose assembly manufacturers in the world. Since 1947, the company's mission has been to provide industry-leading safety sealing and attachment solutions through quality, engineered products, technical know-how, on-time delivery, and exceptional customer service. Lamons offers comprehensive field services and training programs to help maximize operational efficiencies. With 20 manufacturing branches across the globe, the company can support operations 24/7/365. For more information on Lamons products and services, go to Lamons.com.

About Andronaco

Founded in 1994, Andronaco Industries is a Total Systems Turnkey provider for demanding flow control and fluid management applications. Andronaco is unique in its ability to provide field services and to manufacture a broad product line consisting of multiple materials of construction. Products include lined valves, metallic and nonmetallic piping and fittings, expansion joints, hoses, system accessories, pumps, and process and storage vessels/tanks. No other manufacturer in this space brings together end-to-end flow control and fluid management product needs in combination with field services for safe and reliable operations. For more information about Andronaco Industries, please visit www.andronaco.com.

