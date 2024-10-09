Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

UbiRider, the innovator behind the UbiRider Platform, the only solution that seamlessly integrates transportation management, payment processing, and data analytics into a single system, today announced it has been selected as the "Public Transportation Technology Solution of the Year" in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards program is conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today. UbiRider Platform is an end-to-end SaaS solution which empowers transportation operators by consolidating functions and data streams which are typically spread across fragmented systems, to help them manage for maximum efficiency and to offer seamless rider experiences.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"UbiRider is a leading innovator in transportation and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), providing sophisticated solutions for both riders and transit operators. Today, riders seek the convenience of paying and traveling seamlessly using their smartphones or contactless bank cards, while operators require real-time insights into service performance and rider behavior to enhance service quality," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. "UbiRider has created a comprehensive digital solution that integrates transport management and payment features addressing the needs of both operators and riders. Their dedication to innovation as well as their strategic partnerships, and commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction makes them our pick for the 'Public Transportation Technology Solution of the Year' award."

Designed for transport providers, riders, and cities, the UbiRider Platform seamlessly integrates the management of transportation, information, and payment processes, enhancing operations and the overall travel experience. UbiRider has democratized the adoption of contactless payments for transportation, known as the open-loop system, by enabling riders to pay using bank cards or smartphone wallets for seamless travel and efficient fare collection. Traditionally limited to larger cities due to complexity and cost, UbiRider's innovative approach makes this system affordable, scalable, and easy to deploy for any size operation. With implementations in major cities like Lisbon and Porto, as well as smaller municipalities like Évora, Faro, Beja and Terceira (Azores), UbiRider is setting a new standard for open-loop payment systems.

The UbiRider Platform was chosen for this award due to its elegant yet powerful solution that enables transit operators of any size to quickly and affordably become MaaS-ready. This prepares them to be digitally and operationally interoperable with other transportation and mobility modes, helping to increase ridership by offering riders the full benefits of mobility as a service.

By simplifying the transportation experience and offering real-time data insights, UbiRider empowers transit operators to make informed decisions that improve network efficiency and sustainability. Its end-to-end digital platform offers autonomy and an enhanced user experience for an operator's staff handling daily operational, commercial and financial activities. An intuitive dashboard provides real-time insights about services, operations, validations, estimated time of arrival (ETA) at each stop, average speed of each service and more. Operators can also manage physical and digital sales channels, ticketing prices and business rules. With an account-based ticketing system and real-time messaging, UbiRider Platform helps operators better understand and manage the relationships with travelers.

For riders, the mobility-as-a-service app PICK app enables users to plan door-to-door travel, multimodal trips, pay, and ride using the best transport combinations. Riders can share their ETA, take part in crowdsourcing, as well as pay and go with information in real time

"With more than 11.4 million transactions on the UbiRider Platform, the demand for digital and open-loop ticketing is evident. Our solution is meant to empower every stakeholder in public transport, offering a mobile-first and cloud-based digital product for agencies and travelers that goes beyond great tech to provide an optimal user experience," said Paulo Ferreira dos Santos, CEO and Founder of UbiRider. "This recognition from AutoTech Breakthrough highlights our commitment to innovation and the development of exceptional digital products, which are key drivers for our global business. We'll continue to set new standards for transport and mobility-as-a-service, driving public transportation towards a more efficient, convenient, and environmentally friendly direction."

About UbiRider

UbiRider was founded with the mission to transform the utilization and management of transportation operations to be simple, elegant and more accessible. The UbiRider Platform is the most complete mobility-as-a-service platform that includes mobile and web components that serve the interests and needs of travelers, commuters and mobility operators. PICK is a mobility-as-a-service app which helps travelers determine the best option for every journey, combining traditional and modern modes of transportation from buses and ferries to carsharing and micro-mobility. UbiRider is based in Porto, Portugal and is funded by Techtree Investments, an investment vehicle from CTT and managed by Iberis Capital and Cedrus R&D III, an investment vehicle managed by Cedrus Capital, Grupo Barraqueiro as well as angel investors. UbiRider is a strategic partner of Mastercard, Deloitte, PayShop and Viva.com. For more information, visit www.ubirider.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

