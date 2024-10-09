Nitches, Inc. Launches New Vertical With American-Made Bioceutical Company, Introducing InTheZone Labs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Nitches, Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) is proud to announce the official launch of its newest vertical, InTheZone Labs, in partnership with a leading American-based bioceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing facility. This new expansion positions Nitches at the forefront of the health and wellness market, introducing a range of cutting-edge products specifically designed to meet the needs of people seeking enhanced mental focus, vitality, and cognitive development.

Our manufacturing partner is an industry leader with certifications that include Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), FDA-audited facility standards, NSF, and ISO-90001. This ensures that every product developed under the InTheZone Labs brand is formulated with the utmost attention to safety, quality, and efficacy, proudly manufactured right here in the USA. This partnership represents a significant leap forward for Nitches as it continues to diversify its portfolio, blending American craftsmanship with scientific excellence.

Introducing InTheZone Labs: Elevating Human Potential

The new InTheZone Labs product line is a game-changer, offering bioceutical solutions designed to address some of the most critical health challenges people face today. The products focus on improving mental clarity, enhancing vitality, and supporting cognitive development. Here's a closer look at the three flagship products:

1. InTheZone Focused

• Use Case: Designed for busy professionals, students, and athletes who require sustained focus, mental endurance, and enhanced cognitive performance throughout the day.

• Featured Ingredients: Includes Lion's Mane Mushroom for neuroprotection and cognitive function, Alpha-GPC for boosting neurotransmitter levels and memory, and Phosphatidylserine for stress reduction.

• Why It Matters: InTheZone Focused is more than just a supplement; it's a tool for achieving peak mental performance, ideal for those in high-stress environments or who demand sharp mental acuity.

2. InTheZone Passion

• Use Case: Perfect for individuals seeking to reignite their passion, boost energy levels, and enhance overall vitality. This product is tailored to help improve emotional well-being and physical performance.

• Featured Ingredients: Formulated with Tribulus Terrestris for energy and libido enhancement, Rhodiola Rosea for reducing fatigue and improving endurance, and a blend of adaptogens to support stress resilience.

• Why It Matters: InTheZone Passion helps users regain their zest for life, supporting both physical vitality and mental clarity, making it an essential product for anyone looking to optimize their energy and focus.

3. InTheZone Focused Youth

• Use Case: Aimed at younger individuals, this product is designed to support cognitive development, focus, and mental clarity in students and young adults facing academic pressures.

• Featured Ingredients: Powered by Creatine Monohydrate for enhanced brain energy and cognitive function, Omega-3 Fatty Acids for neural support, and a proprietary blend to promote brain health.

• Why It Matters: InTheZone Focused Youth provides crucial support during the formative years, offering young individuals the cognitive tools they need to excel in academics and life.

Phase One Study: Collaboration with Medical Experts and Professional Athletes

Nitches is setting up a Phase One Study to further validate the effectiveness of the InTheZone Labs product line. The study will be led by a medical doctor, a Doctor of Chiropractic with experience in sports medicine, as well as former NFL athletes and veterans. This initiative aims to gather concrete data on how these bioceutical products improve cognitive function, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being in individuals who have experienced head trauma or high levels of stress.

This unique blend of expert insight and real-world testing underscores Nitches' commitment to transparency and scientific integrity. By engaging with participants who have firsthand experience in dealing with cognitive and physical challenges, the company is building a robust foundation of evidence to demonstrate the products' real-life benefits.

Market Opportunities: Tapping into a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

The global nutraceutical and bioceutical markets are projected to exceed $650 billion by 2027, driven by the increasing demand for natural and scientifically-backed health solutions. InTheZone Labs is strategically positioned to capitalize on this massive growth potential by offering premium, American-made products that deliver tangible benefits.

This expansion is more than just a new revenue stream-it's a pivotal moment for Nitches as it integrates itself into one of the most lucrative sectors in the health and wellness industry. By providing solutions that address not just wants, but critical health needs, Nitches is establishing a foothold in a market that demands quality, innovation, and real-world impact.

Building a Distribution and Affiliate Network

Nitches is actively building its distribution and affiliate team to expand the reach of InTheZone Labs products. We invite professionals and entrepreneurs interested in joining this initiative to visit our website at InTheZoneLabs.com, where a highly visible link provides all the details needed to become a part of this exciting growth opportunity.

Stay Tuned for More News

This is just the beginning. Nitches, Inc. has big plans for the future, and we invite everyone to stay tuned as we continue to innovate and expand our product line. The launch of InTheZone Labs marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate the lives of our customers with products that not only enhance their experiences but also pave the way for long-term well-being.

For more information and regular updates, make sure to check our website and follow us on our social media channels. Join us on this journey as we redefine what's possible in the world of cognitive health and bioceuticals.

Media Contact:

John Morgan

CEO

info@nitchescorp.com

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTC: NICH) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering high-quality lifestyle and wellness products. By integrating science-backed bioceuticals with American-made excellence, Nitches is setting new standards in health and wellness solutions designed to meet real-world challenges. For more information, visit nitchescorp.com.

FDA Disclosure: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All products are manufactured in FDA-audited facilities in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan

Ceo

info@nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com