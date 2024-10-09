Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) has reported that "several" solar arrays have been linked to a second wave of electronic-device explosions across the nation, but local sources have thus far only identified one damaged PV system, which they said was likely affected by external factors. Lebanon's NNA has claimed that several PV systems used by the Hezbollah militant group exploded on Sept. 18, a day after Israeli attacks on handheld pagers triggered simultaneous blasts across Lebanon, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands. The agency did not say whether explosives hidden in the ...

