The Chinese manufacturer says its new frameless heterojunction panels rely on busbarless technology and 210 mm wafers. The new products also feature a temperature coefficient -0. 29%/C and weigh only 12. 3 kg. Chinese module manufacturer Cando Solar Photoelectric Technology has launched new n-type heterojunction solar modules for applications in commercial and industrial PV systems. "The modules could also be used in balcony PV systems or building-integrated PV applications, thanks to their lower weight compared to conventional panels," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. The Firm-Light ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...