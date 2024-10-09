Shaboozey's " Bar Song (Tipsy) " takes the top spot in U.S. and globally

" " Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" continues hot streak in Top Five and #1 in the U.K.

Post Malone's crossover country hit "I Had Some Help"debuts in the Top 5 in U.S. and globally

DTS, Inc. today revealed the Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle for Q3 2024* in the U.S., U.K. and globally, based on data gathered by the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal. DTS is a global leader in next-generation audio and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER).

Most of the chart toppers for the second quarter among in-vehicle listeners were toppled in Q3, with mega stars like Beyoncé and Ariana Grande dropping out of the Top Five, and, following a yearlong trend, country continued to make its mark on the Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle. Country singer/rapper Shaboozey's "Bar Song (Tipsy)" and the Post Malone Morgan Wallen country collab "I Had Some Help" hit #1 and #2 respectively in the U.S., with "Bar Song (Tipsy)" topping the U.K. chart and taking the #2 spot globally. Former Disney Channel actress Sabrina Carpenter continues her 2024 hot streak as her song "Espresso" hit #1 globally, #2 in the U.K., and #3 in the U.S. among in-vehicle listeners in Q3.

"In the past year, our reports have highlighted the country crossover of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' (thanks to Luke Combs' cover), Jelly Roll, and Beyoncé, and now, Post Malone and Shaboozey are making country waves with in-vehicle listeners. The trend of artists seamlessly crossing genres and categories appears to be here to stay and, as our Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle charts confirm, listeners are here for it," said Joe D'Angelo, senior vice president of broadcast at Xperi. "Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter and Benson Boone's continuing popularity underscores that there is no one size fits all with today's listeners, making access to a wide range of listening content in-vehicle more important than ever."

Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle (U.S., U.K. and Global) Q3 2024

On the heels of collaborating with Beyoncé for two songs on her "Cowboy Carter" album, multi-genre artist Shaboozey's solo single, "Bar Song (Tipsy)," climbed from #34 (U.S.) and #30 (globally) in Q2 to the #1 and #2 spots in the third quarter, respectively. In addition to topping the Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle charts, the song has spent the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024 (12 weeks beginning July 13).

Sabrina Carpenter's hot streak with "Espresso," which won "Song of the Year" at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September, continued in Q3, as the song hit the #1 spot with in-vehicle listeners globally, #2 in the U.K. and #3 in the U.S. Meanwhile, her new song "Please, Please, Please" made an impressive debut in Q3, placing in the Top 10 in the U.S., U.K. and globally.

Post Malone's "I Had Some Help" country collaboration with Morgan Wallen was released mid-Q2, and debuted in the U.S. (#2) and globally (#4). Cementing his country crossover, in August 2024, Post Malone released his first dedicated country album, "F-1 Trillion," featuring this chart topper.

TikTok star Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," released in Q1 and awarded the "Best Alternative" song at last month's MTV Video Music Awards, remained in the Top 5 among in-vehicle listeners for Q3 in both the U.K. and globally, and in the Top 10 in the U.S., after reaching the #1 spot globally and #2 in the U.S. in Q2.

New to the Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle Top 5 are "Million Dollar Baby" by American singer and rapper Tommy Richman, an R&B electro-funk breakout hit which took the #5 spot in the U.S., and "Stargazing" by English singer-songwriter Myles Smith which debuted in the #3 spot in the U.K.

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle U.S. Q3 2024

Artist Song 1. Shaboozey "Bar Song (Tipsy)" 2. Post Malone Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help" 3. Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso" 4. Hozier "Too Sweet" 5. Tommy Richman "MILLION DOLLAR BABY [Sara Landry Remix]"

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle U.K. Q3 2024

Artist Song 1. Shaboozey "Bar Song (Tipsy)" 2. Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso" 3. Myles Smith "Stargazing [Apple Music Session]" 4. Dasha "Austin" 5. Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle Global Q3 2024

Artist Song 1. Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso" 2. Shaboozey "Bar Song (Tipsy)" 3. Hozier "Too Sweet" 4. Post Malone Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help" 5. Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Insights from the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal represent data from the millions of vehicles globally equipped with the DTS AutoStage platform, furthering Xperi's mission to support the broadcast community by empowering broadcasters to forge deeper connections with their audiences. The DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal provides radio broadcasters worldwide with analytics about where their audiences are listening, when they are listening, how long they are listening and the content they enjoy the most.

Radio stations can access the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal at no cost, whether they are broadcasting digitally or via analog by registering through the Xperi DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal.

*Data from vehicles equipped with DTS AutoStage

