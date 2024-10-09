Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 14:36 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Uruguay: NGE and its partners secure additional financing of 110 million dollars for the Ferrocarril Central

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NGE Concessions, with its shareholder partners Sacyr Concesiones, SACEEM, and BERKES, announces the successful closing of a 110 million dollars financing for the Ferrocarril Central project. Commissioned in December 2023 and inaugurated in April 2024, this railway line is now fully operational for freight transport, notably operated by UPM from its pulp mill. The maintenance period has commenced and will last for a period of 22 years.

NGE celebrated in April 2024 the commissioning of the Ferrocarril Central

This project, developed as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), has already benefited from three successive financings amounting to 858 million dollars in 2019, 75 million dollars in 2020, and 250 million dollars in 2022. This fourth complementary financing is provided by Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) for 65 million dollars and by CAF Asset Management (CAF-AM) for the equivalent of 45 million dollars in Indexed Units (UI), once again demonstrating the attractiveness of the country, the project, and its sponsors to institutional investors. This operation, led by Grupo Vía Central, the consortium made of NGE Concessions and its partners, consolidates the financial foundations of the project while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development in Uruguay.

This agreement further illustrates NGE's ability to attract international and local financial partners for large-scale projects, actively participating in the financing, design, execution, and maintenance of this key infrastructure. The maintenance contract, lasting 22 years, also reflects NGE's long-term commitment to this strategic project and to Uruguay.

This operation is in line with NGE Group's growth strategy, which places great importance on financing essential infrastructure for the ecological transition in the countries where it operates.

Stakeholders in the Project:

Grupo Vía Central: NGE Concessions, Sacyr Concesiones, SACEEM, and BERKES

Financial participants in the transaction: Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), CAF Asset Management (CAFAM), Allianz Capital Partners (ACP), Andean Development Corporation (CAF), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Global Infrastructure Partners.

Main Advisors: Astris Finance (financial advisor), Baker McKenzie and Dentons Jimenez de Aréchaga (sponsor legal advisors), Clifford Chance and Ferrere (lender legal).

About NGE

Contact:
Eloi Fouquoire
eloi.fouquoire@gmail.com
+33 (0) 6 76 77 11 56

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526729/Ferrocarril_Central.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526728/NGE_logo.jpg

NGE logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uruguay-nge-and-its-partners-secure-additional-financing-of-110-million-dollars-for-the-ferrocarril-central-302271517.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.