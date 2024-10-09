Token Communities Ltd.: L.O.I. Executed to Acquire Paradise Island

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Token Communities Group Executed L.O.I. to Acquire Paradise Island in Florida







ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC Pink / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) has entered into and executed a L.O.I. ( Letter of Intent ) with American Software Capital today, with the intention to acquire Paradise Island located in Arcadia, Florida.

According to Ms. Xiangru Lin ( A.K.A Ruby Lin ) who is a Director of the Board of ASC Global, " Paradise Island is a 165 acres premium waterfront property located on Peace River in DeSoto County which is about 7 miles away from Charlotte Harbor and Gulf of Mexico. The entire property is consisted of two large islands and a peninsula ( upland ) with road access from Sunnybreeze Road, it is conveniently located between Sarasota County, Charlotte County and DeSoto County, Highway SR-17 is only about 1.2 miles on the east, which it leads to Interstate I-75. The entire project is planned to be developed in three phases, Phase One ( 24 acres ) will be a 110 units of Townhouses development with community pool, restaurant, retail commercial and others.

According to Mr. David Chen who is the President and Chairman of American Software Capital, " Paradise Island is a fine gem in the Southwest Florida, it is right adjacent to the local Paradise Golf Course, Liverpool State Park and among many new developments, such as Southern Sands, Cross Creek and others. Paradise Island ( formerly known as Heather Island ) can be easily accessible from exit 164 and exit 170 of Interstate I-75, and it is just minutes away from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Venice, North Port, Sarasota and Naples. As this entire SW Florida area has been growing and booming rapidly, we believe this project will have a very bright future. "

