Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
72 Leser
SkySwitch Recognized as a White-Label Leader in 2024 Frost & Sullivan Radar Report for North American UCaaS Providers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / SkySwitch, the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS provider, announced today that it was ranked as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost Radar Report for North American UCaaS Providers. This benchmarking report identifies organizations that focus on continuous innovation and their ability to translate their innovations into consistent growth.

The 2024 report highlights a number of key strengths for SkySwitch, including:

  • Offerings based on mature cloud communications platforms that enable broad feature sets and high service reliability, security, and extensibility with continued development and enhancement to effectively support and provide continuity to the company's entire reseller base and all partner channels.

  • Continued enhancement of its Omni-channel Contact Center, adding new dashboard layouts, scheduled reports, a preview dialer, transcription, video documentation, white-label branding, workforce management, and support for more devices.

  • New ConnectUC desktop and mobile clients, which provide access to calling, visual voicemail, call transfer and parking, business SMS (including image sharing), team messaging, video meetings and screen share, and fax.

  • CloudMessage, an enhanced white-label business SMS solution that allows businesses to send individual SMS or blast out mass messages or auto responses.

"Innovation is crucial in business communications, and therefore to the growth of SkySwitch and all our partners," stated David Hardy, General Manager of SkySwitch. "That's why we continue to invest in innovation in not just our platform, but also all the other dimensions of our offering that help make our partners successful - service, support, training, partner enablement, and more."

###

ABOUT SKYSWITCH
SkySwitch is the leading U.S.-based white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider offering MSPs, VARs, telecom agents, interconnect ISPs and WISPs, a cloud-based voice platform to brand as their own. With a thorough onboarding process, we educate you on everything you need to know to start selling the most in-demand solution for a hybrid workforce. SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

For Media Inquiries:
Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One
Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

Contact Information

Paula Como Kauth
Chief Marketing Officer
pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: SkySwitch

View the original press release on newswire.com.

