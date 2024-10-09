Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Memfault Unveils IoT Compliance Toolkit to Help Customers Meet Emerging Global Embedded Device Regulations

Built-in observability and over-the-air capabilities enable embedded device manufacturers to meet key aspects of new, global compliance requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Memfault, provider of the first embedded device observability and over-the-air (OTA) platform, today announced the unveiling of its IoT compliance toolkit, giving customers seamless access to technology that makes it easier to meet critical aspects of current and emerging global compliance requirements. With Memfault, customers will have the tools they need to meet some of the common compliance requirements including vulnerability detection in deployed devices and the management and distribution of OTA updates.

The hardware industry is on a journey to build more secure products, but historically, connected devices have been a weak link in the cybersecurity ecosystem. Governments and regulatory bodies are taking notice and looking for ways to ensure that proper protections are in place for the more than 18 billion connected devices worldwide. The European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), for example, will require all digital products sold in the EU to meet stricter cybersecurity standards by 2027. In the US, voluntary programs like the FCC's Cyber Trust Mark and NIST's Cybersecurity Framework are expected to set the standard.

While emerging global frameworks differ, they all emphasize key themes: visibility into vulnerabilities and field issues, end-user reporting, and secure over-the-air update capabilities for rapid issue resolution. Memfault provides the tools necessary to meet these critical compliance requirements, helping companies avoid possible legal issues, significant financial penalties, and restricted market access.

Memfault's compliance-capabilities include:

  • Vulnerability detection: Monitors anomalous behavior across an entire fleet of devices to identify vulnerabilities and understand their impact across your fleet.

  • Deployed Device and Software Inventory: Keeps track of every deployed device with a record of its hardware components, Software Bill of Materials, and the currently active software version.

  • Issuing vulnerability fixes: Provides OTA security updates automatically and securely to in-field devices and an audit log of every OTA action.

  • Compliant monitoring data collection: Collects monitoring data from your fleet securely and in compliance with existing and new regulatory requirements.

"IoT compliance regulations will encourage hardware companies to prioritize security measures at every stage of product development, from production through end-of-life, resulting in more secure devices and a stronger security ecosystem," said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. "Memfault has been building a standardized approach to help customers meet many of the key requirements from existing and future frameworks, making it easier to meet accreditations and compliance requirements from day one."

All current and future Memfault customers have access to the current compliance toolkit, with new updates in the works that will continue to help customers meet evolving compliance requirements.

To learn more about how Memfault can help you reach your compliance goals, please visit here.

About Memfault

Memfault is a leading embedded device observability platform that empowers teams to build better IoT products, faster. Its off-the-shelf solution is specifically designed for bandwidth-constrained devices, offering device performance and product analytics, debugging, and over-the-air update capabilities. Trusted by leading brands such as Bose, Lyft, Logitech, Panasonic, and Augury, Memfault improves the reliability of devices across consumer electronics and mission-critical industries such as access control, point of sale, energy, and healthcare. To learn more, visit memfault.com.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Memfault
Memfault@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: Memfault



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.