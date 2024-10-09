New Forum Ventures Report Reveals Strategic Enterprise Adoption of AI Agents on the Horizon

A survey of IT leaders highlights the barriers of trust, security, and scalability, while outlining proven strategies for startups to succeed in the space.

Forum Ventures , an early-stage B2B SaaS fund, accelerator, and AI venture studio, today announced the release of its new report titled 2024: The Rise of Agentic AI in the Enterprise. The report synthesizes insights from a survey of 100 senior IT decision-makers across the U.S. and interviews with leading figures in AI agent innovation and investment, offering a deep dive into the current and future landscape of agentic AI in the enterprise.

Agentic AI represents a pivotal shift in enterprise technology. Defined as LLM-powered systems capable of reasoning and executing complex tasks without human intervention, AI agents are set to transform business operations across various industries. However, the report reveals a cautious approach to adoption, with enterprises prioritizing trust, security, and performance as they navigate this emerging technology.

Key findings from the report include:

Growing Interest and Adoption : Nearly half (48%) of surveyed enterprises are beginning to adopt AI agents, with an additional 33% actively exploring solutions.

Openness to Startups : 51% of decision makers are very open to engaging with startups for AI agent solutions, particularly when these startups offer innovative and tailored solutions, as well as speed and agility, that incumbents cannot match.

Hybrid Adoption Strategies: When deciding on AI solutions, a significant 63% of executives report using a hybrid approach-combining in-house AI models with third-party solutions-to retain control and leverage external innovation.

"Our report uncovers the nuanced landscape of agentic AI and the enterprise, highlighting both the enthusiasm for its transformative potential and the caution that enterprises are exercising in its implementation," says Michael Cardamone, CEO & Managing Partner at Forum Ventures. "The real challenge is understanding the specific opportunities for AI agents in the enterprise and finding the right edge."

The report emphasizes that as AI agents take us beyond simple task-specific tools to sophisticated, autonomous systems, they present enterprises with unprecedented opportunities to drive efficiency and innovation. However, realizing this potential hinges on overcoming significant barriers, with trust being the foremost challenge. For agentic solutions to gain widespread adoption, startups must prioritize transparency, reliability, and a strong commitment to data privacy and security.

"The trust gap is enormous. While AI agents can perform tasks with remarkable efficiency, their outputs are based on statistical probabilities rather than inherent truths," says Jonah Midanik, General Partner and COO at Forum Ventures. "This makes it crucial for startups to build systems that are not only accurate but also transparent and reliable."

For startups developing AI agents for the enterprise market, the report provides a comprehensive roadmap to navigate the complexities of adoption. It advises founders to demonstrate defensibility, use synthetic data to prove potential, and showcase the solution's ability to scale across the organization quickly.

Enterprises, in turn, are advised to take a gradual approach-starting with small implementations before scaling-while maintaining human oversight to ensure AI agents align with their specific needs and regulatory requirements. By fostering collaboration between AI systems and human operators, enterprises can drive successful adoption while mitigating potential risks.

As agentic AI continues to gain traction, this report serves as an essential resource for understanding its impact on the enterprise landscape and offers strategic guidance for both industry leaders and emerging startups. The journey ahead will require a focus on building trust, delivering measurable impact, and fostering a harmonious relationship between AI and human decision-makers.

The report is available for free download today on the Forum VC website.

On Wednesday, October 16, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in New York City, Forum Ventures will host an exclusive panel discussion on agentic AI in enterprise. This event marks the official launch of the report. The panel will bring together leading AI investors, founders, and enterprise innovators to explore adoption barriers, the current investment landscape, and the future potential of AI agents. Space is limited, and registration is required for approval: https://lu.ma/verj8b8o .

