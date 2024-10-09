CubiCasa Launches AI-Powered 'CubiCasa Tour' to Create Interactive Home Search Experiences

Same five-minute floor plan scan now generates interactive virtual tours, enhancing real estate listings

CubiCasa , the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning, today announced the launch of CubiCasa Tour , an AI-powered virtual tour product designed to enhance real estate listings with minimal effort. This innovative tool, which is generated from the same five-minute scan used to create CubiCasa's popular Floor Plans, offers real estate professionals a streamlined and cost-effective way to create elegant, interactive virtual tours for their listings.

CubiCasa Tour enables agents to deliver a more engaging experience for potential buyers without the need for additional equipment or complicated processes. The tool automatically transforms a five-minute property scan and listing photos into a dynamic, AI-powered virtual tour-showcasing photos and media of a property in an interactive format.

"Real estate professionals are constantly looking for ways to make their listings stand out, and with CubiCasa Tour, they can now create beautiful, immersive tours effortlessly," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "You no longer need expensive 360-degree cameras, tripods or cumbersome subscriptions to create a virtual tour. Now, all of this can be created from a simple smartphone scan and listing photos. We're excited about how this will enhance property listings across the world, as well as what professionals can bring to the table for potential home buyers and sellers."

The process of creating a CubiCasa Tour is straightforward. CubiCasa Users simply:

Perform the same five-minute CubiCasa scan they are already familiar with. Upload their listing photos to CubiCasa, and the AI automatically generates a virtual tour. Receive the final product as a hosted URL that agents can easily embed into their listings.

This simplicity is already winning over professionals in the field. Scott Prokop, an early Real Estate Photography beta tester, praised the product as being, "Super easy to use!" He emphasized how CubiCasa Tour makes virtual tours accessible to everyone in the real estate space, regardless of technical experience.

Another beta tester, Ian Peters from ICP Marketing, added: "The CubiCasa Tour allows me to provide a virtual tour, but not at the higher cost as other offerings. And I don't have to go through the trouble of taking all of the 360 photos throughout the house."

For more information and to try CubiCasa Tour, visit www.cubi.casa .

###

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 2 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/.

Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for CubiCasa

ross@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: CubiCasa

View the original press release on accesswire.com