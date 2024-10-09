Chronosphere Expands SOC 2 Type 2 Adding ISO 27001 to Include Telemetry Pipeline

Achievements Demonstrate Continued Commitment to Data and Organizational Security Across its Suite of Observability Products

Chronosphere , the observability platform built for control, today announced it has successfully completed the annual SOC 2 Type 2 examination for its Observability Platform and Telemetry Pipeline product. In addition, Chronosphere has achieved certification to the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 27001, which evaluates the Information Security Management System (ISMS) supporting both products. These achievements underscore the Company's commitment to safeguarding customer data and upholding the most rigorous security standards in the industry.

"Maintaining SOC 2 Type 2 and achieving ISO 27001 examinations underscores our unwavering focus on security and data protection," said Chronosphere's Head of Information Security, Harlin Lipman. "Our customers trust us with their critical data, and this examination provides further assurance that we have implemented robust controls to protect their information."

The SOC 2 Type 2 examination demonstrated that Chronosphere's information and systems are continuously protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the confidentiality, integrity, availability, and privacy of information or systems. Chronosphere was evaluated against the security Trust Service Criteria.

The SOC 2 Type 2 report provides a detailed assessment of Chronosphere's security controls. This includes ensuring information and systems are protected against unauthorized access and disclosure.

Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent and leading CPA firm, conducted the SOC 2 examinations. They assessed the design and effectiveness of Chronosphere's internal controls related to security from September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024. Chronosphere is committed to continuing these audits on an annual basis.

The ISO 27000 family of standards is a widely recognized international set of standards detailing best practices for the management of ISMS and privacy. Achieving this standard demonstrates Chronosphere's commitment to developing and maintaining lasting comprehensive security processes.

Chronosphere's SOC 2 Type 2 report is available to current and prospective customers upon request, and its ISO certification can be viewed here .

