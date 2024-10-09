JJAANN company: JJAANN, a Video Chat-Based Global Community, Wraps Up Paralympics Viewing Party - Highlighting DEI and ESG Values

In Collaboration With Big Ocean, JJAANN Highlights Inclusive Fan Engagement and Environmental Commitment Through Interactive Features and Sign Language Integration?

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / JJAANN, a real-time global community live service, successfully wrapped up its "Paralympics Viewing Party" in collaboration with the K-pop group Big Ocean, known for its members who are hard of hearing. This event saw enthusiastic participation from fans across 43 countries, spanning North America, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, further demonstrating JJAANN's dedication to inclusivity and its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles.





Highlight From JJAANN's Paralympics Viewing Party With Big Ocean

Fans from various countries joined JJAANN's Paralympics Viewing Party with Big Ocean, engaging in quizzes and communicating via sign language





The event was not just about watching the Paralympic games. JJAANN's unique interactive features allowed fans to engage in Paralympics-themed OX quizzes and games, deepening their understanding of the event's values while fostering a more engaging viewing experience. By merging game mechanics with live sports, JJAANN reinforced its position as a differentiated platform, combining entertainment with social interaction.

One of the most impactful moments of the event was when Big Ocean communicated with fans using sign language via JJAANN's group video chat function. Fans with hearing differences were also able to actively participate through real-time sign language communication while JJAANN's live translation feature broke down language barriers, enabling fans and stars from different linguistic backgrounds to communicate seamlessly in their native languages. This moment powerfully embodied JJAANN's commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) values.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Big Ocean to offer more people the opportunity to enjoy the Paralympics," said Seon Joo Yoon, JJAANN CEO. "JJAANN's real-time video communication platform allows fans and stars to connect while watching live broadcasts together, making events like the Paralympics more enjoyable and accessible. This event is a meaningful example of how JJAANN's services align with our global vision of delivering inclusive experiences based on ESG and DEI principles."

In addition to the event, JJAANN and Big Ocean launched a follow-up review campaign to further spread the Paralympics' message through social media, helping to amplify the significance and emotional impact of the games to a broader audience, thus maximizing the social influence of sports.

Looking ahead, JJAANN plans to continue expanding its inclusive global community by collaborating with Big Ocean and other Para-stars, integrating sign language-based quizzes into its platform, and enhancing communication features that foster closer relationships between stars and fans. These efforts are aligned with the company's long-term commitment to ESG and DEI principles, ensuring that the platform remains a space where global fans and stars can connect, communicate, and empathize.

Big Ocean, the world's first K-pop group entirely composed of members who are hard of hearing, debuted on April 20, 2024, in celebration of Disability Day with a remake of H.O.T.'s iconic song, "Hope." The group has since garnered global attention, gaining popularity in the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. Recently, Big Ocean released a new song titled "Slow," dedicated to cheering on the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics athletes.

About JJAANN

JJAANN is a global star-fan community live service platform that connects fans and stars through real-time video group chats. It allows users to engage in shared experiences such as eating, drinking, cheering, and even participating in live styling or makeup sessions, fostering deeper connections and mutual understanding across diverse cultures. Visit www.jjaann.com.

