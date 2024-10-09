Software Effective Solutions: MedCana Highlights Recent Acquisitions and the Multiple Cannabis Licenses Associated with Each

The licenses will add $1.6 million to our total Assets for the 3rd Quarter.

MedCana (OTC PINK:SFWJ), a leading global infrastructure holding company focused on the pharmaceutical-grade cannabis industry, proudly announces significant and multiple acquisitions, along with multiple cannabis licenses associated with each, bolstering the company's cannabis portfolio globally.

With these recent acquisitions, MedCana has rapidly solidified its position as a leading force in the Cannabis industry. Due to the large number of acquisitions completed, the company would like to break down each acquisition and the cannabis license associated with each to give shareholders a better idea of the scope and magnitude of these new additions to the MedCana portfolio.

MedCana has acquired a total of 23 licenses comprising:

7 CBD Licenses: Produce, Process, Sell

7 THC Licenses: Produce, Process, Sell

7 Licenses: Fabrication of products containing Cannabis

2 License: Genetics

Cannabicolombia group s.a.s. 100% acquired, Cannehealth Business s.a.s. 100% Organic Leaves S.A.S. 100% acquired, Remedium S.A.S 100% acquired Royal Cannabis S.A.S 100% acquired, Vital Cannabis S.A.S 100% acquired, Elemental Genetics S.A.S 100% acquired.

Medcana has also acquired a controlling stake in Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S. of Medellin, Antioquia. This company is focused on developing infrastructure for agriculture, primarily greenhouse construction and irrigation systems in Colombia and South America. The company recently announced its continued growth and expansion as a critical infrastructure supplier for some of Colombia's largest flower producers. The company also enhances its support and sales operations with international partnerships, notably Danziger International.

Gabriel Diaz, CEO of MedCana, commented: "The acquisitions we have made put Medcana in a position to succeed and ensure profitably."

This marks a new era in MedCana's operations as the company continues to build its presence on the global stage and explore further avenues for offering its premium cannabis products.

About SFWJ/Medcana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for the future growth of its holdings.

