Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Today, the Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA), a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) public benefit charity with a mission to advance health literacy toward health equity for all, announced two dedicated platforms: IHA Health Literacy Solutions Center and IHA Health Literacy Academy, to help provide healthcare professionals with the learning tools, resources, and networking opportunities to realize their greatest potential through a more streamlined and focused user experience.

The announcement arrives during Health Literacy Month-a month dedicated to bringing professionals and organizations together to expand the mission of health literacy. IHA hosts healthliteracymonth.org, a platform to support this annual event for organizations and individuals worldwide and to raise awareness about the importance of understandable health information. With this announcement, IHA is propelling the advancement of health literacy even further.

IHA Health Literacy Academy

The new IHA Health Literacy Academy (www.IHAAcademy.org) provides high-quality professional development training and consulting services to advance the field of health literacy, including the world's only accredited health literacy specialist training program. The tailored resources and expert guidance found in the academy help develop skills needed to effectively communicate health information and implement strategies that drive equitable health outcomes.

IHA Health Literacy Solutions Center

Now equipped with enhanced accessibility features: a health literacy newsfeed and an AI-assisted search function; the re-designed IHA Health Literacy Solutions Center (www.healthliteracysolutions.org) is the hub for 17,000+ members to engage with other professionals, organizations, and advocates who share their passion for health literacy.

"With a focus on innovation, research, and real-world impact, IHA is committed to enhancing the efficacy of health literacy as a transformative tool in healthcare," says Michael Villaire, CEO. "The new platforms provide the tools for professionals to simplify individuals' navigation of complex health information while also creating stronger communities by connecting professionals across the industry. Together, these platforms will empower professionals from diverse fields to better effect positive change in moving the world toward a state of health equity."

For over 25 years, IHA has enabled, educated, and supported thousands of healthcare professionals and organizations through industry-leading learning resources and networking communities. In releasing two, modern platforms with expert-developed resources that help empower patients to manage their own care and thrive, IHA is bringing health equity for all closer to reality.

To learn more, please visit www.healthliteracysolutions.org or www.IHAAcademy.org.

-ends-

About the Institute for Healthcare Advancement

The Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) public benefit charity, at the forefront of advancing health literacy toward health equity. For over 25 years, IHA has enabled, educated, and supported thousands of healthcare professionals and organizations through industry-leading learning resources and networking communities. IHA offers two complementary platforms designed to empower, educate, and support healthcare professionals and organizations: IHA Health Literacy Solutions Center and IHA Health Literacy Academy.

healthliteracysolutions.org | ihaacademy.org

Notes to editors:

Definition of Health Literacy, from Healthy People 2030.

"Personal health literacy is the degree to which individuals have the ability to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others."

"Organizational health literacy is the degree to which organizations equitably enable individuals to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others."

Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Healthy People 2030: Health Literacy in Healthy People.

Health Equity in Healthy People 2030

As Healthy People has evolved over the decades to reflect the most current science and address the latest public health priorities, it has strengthened its focus on health equity. This focus is reflected in one of the overarching goals of Healthy People 2030: "Eliminate health disparities, achieve health equity, and attain health literacy to improve the health and well-being of all."

Healthy People 2030's emphasis on health equity is closely tied to its focus on health literacy and social determinants of health. Social determinants - like structural racism or systemic bias - can affect health literacy and contribute to health disparities. Taking steps to address these factors is key to achieving health equity.

Source: https://health.gov/healthypeople/priority-areas/health-equity-healthy-people-2030

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225466

SOURCE: Institute for Healthcare Advancement