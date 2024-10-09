Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of EBC (Epic Ballad) on October 12, 2024. The EBC/USDT trading pair will be available to users of LBank Exchange.

EBC (Epic Ballad Coin) Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/226117_82394b5e44b31815_001full.jpg

Epic Ballad is an innovative mobile game that masterfully blends real-time strategy with idle card game mechanics, delivering a unique gaming experience. Set in a fantasy world teeming with war, chaos, and ideological conflicts, players are immersed in a rich narrative where they must explore, collect, and develop heroes from various factions. Each hero, equipped with distinct skills and attributes, plays a vital role in the game's progression, allowing players to craft powerful line-ups and engage in strategic battles to push the storyline forward. With the integration of blockchain technology, Epic Ballad not only offers immersive gameplay but also a groundbreaking economic model that redefines how players interact with gaming economies.

Epic Ballad: Unleashing a New Era of Strategy Gaming with NFT Heroes and Play-to-Earn Magic

One of the standout features of "Epic Ballad" is its pioneering "play-to-earn" model, where NFT heroes and in-game tokens provide players with potential rewards. Through various in-game activities, players have the potential to earn EBC, the game's cryptocurrency, while enjoying the strategic and competitive elements the game offers. This dynamic creates a dual-layered experience.

Targeting a broad audience that includes casual gamers, blockchain enthusiasts, and the Web3 community, "Epic Ballad" appeals through its accessible gameplay, visually captivating art style, and intricately designed hero characters. The game's colorful and vivid heroes are complemented by intuitive controls, allowing players to quickly immerse themselves in the experience. As the project prepares for its open beta phase, "Epic Ballad" is poised to deliver a transformative fusion of gaming and blockchain, showcasing how the two can coexist to provide players with entertainment.

More than just a game, "Epic Ballad" is a forward-looking project committed to building a fair, transparent, and sustainable gaming ecosystem. By intertwining traditional gaming mechanics with blockchain's decentralized technology, the game aims to revolutionize how value is created and shared in virtual worlds. As the game's development progresses, "Epic Ballad" is set to become a beacon for the future of gaming, offering a unique journey where players, developers, and investors can explore the endless possibilities that lie ahead in the fusion of gaming and blockchain technology.

About EBC Token

Epic Ballad Coin (EBC) is the core digital asset of the Epic Ballad ecosystem, leveraging both the TRC-20 standard on TRON and Solana blockchains for cross-chain liquidity and fast transactions. With a total supply of 1.37 billion tokens, EBC serves as the primary in-game currency, enabling players to engage in various activities while connecting them to the game's economy. The EBC token distribution is strategically designed to support long-term growth and community engagement. With 40% allocated to the Community Contribution Pool, players are rewarded for their active participation, fostering loyalty. Nexgen Entertainment Inc and Nexgen Game Inc receive 8% and 20%, respectively, to support content creation and innovation. The Development Fund Pool holds 25% for infrastructure and game improvements, while 7% is reserved for Strategic Partners to foster collaboration and expand the ecosystem. This distribution ensures sustainable development and direct player benefits.

Learn More about Epic Ballad:

Website: https://epicballad.com/#/

Telegram: https://t.me/EpicBallad_Brazil

Twitter: https://x.com/EpicBalladRoH

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226117

SOURCE: LBank