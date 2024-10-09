Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Compass Mining: Compass Partners with Mindshift to Provide Bitcoin Mining Services in South Korea

Mindshift, a licensed digital assets service provider in South Korea, will be Compass's exclusive representative

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining ("Compass"), a leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and services, today announced its partnership with Mindshift, a South Korea-based Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), to extend its Bitcoin mining services to the South Korean market. This collaboration aligns with Compass's mission to democratize Bitcoin mining by making it accessible to everyone everywhere.

Compass Mining

South Korea's higher electricity costs and regulatory landscape have presented challenges for local residents seeking to mine Bitcoin profitably. Through this partnership, Compass and Mindshift aim to address these hurdles by offering South Koreans the opportunity to benefit from lower electricity rates and Compass's expertise in turnkey Bitcoin mining solutions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mindshift to bring our Bitcoin mining services to South Korea," said Paul Gosker, CEO of Compass Mining. "By leveraging Compass's experience in managing mining facilities, procuring and reselling mining machines, and providing competitive electricity rates, we can empower South Korean individuals and businesses to participate in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem."

As part of the partnership, Mindshift plans to launch a new turnkey mining product. This offering will allow South Korean users to purchase Bitcoin mining machines, have them shipped to Compass's data center facilities, and benefit from professional installation, management, and operation. Additionally, Compass will provide end-of-life services for the mining equipment, offering a comprehensive solution for South Korean investors.

"We're excited to collaborate with Compass to provide South Koreans with a convenient and efficient way to participate in Bitcoin mining," said JB Hwang, CEO of Mindshift. "By combining Compass's industry-leading services with our local expertise, we can offer a seamless experience for our customers."

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957082/Compass_Mining_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compass-partners-with-mindshift-to-provide-bitcoin-mining-services-in-south-korea-302269955.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.