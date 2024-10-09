LALAL.AI Rolls Out New Lead & Back Vocal Splitter: A Game-Changer for Vocal Isolation

LALAL.AI introduces its highly anticipated Lead & Back Vocal Splitter, offering music producers, remixers, and creators the ability to separate lead and backing vocals with unparalleled precision.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / After the success of their initial product in 2020, which focused on splitting songs into vocal and instrumental stems, LALAL.AI has responded to user feedback by expanding its capabilities. The Lead & Back Vocal Splitter is now available, providing users with the ability to isolate lead and backing vocals as two separate tracks from any audio or video file.



"We've been listening closely to our users, and many of them asked for a way to separate lead and backing vocals. After perfecting our AI technology, we're thrilled to introduce this dedicated product," says the LALAL.AI team. "This tool is easy to use, offers uncompromising quality, and opens up new creative possibilities for anyone working with vocal stems."

A Tool for Every Creator

LALAL.AI's Lead & Back Vocal Splitter utilizes advanced AI algorithms to accurately extract vocal layers from audio files. Whether you're remixing, producing, or teaching music, the tool allows for independent manipulation of lead and backing vocals, making it easier than ever to create remixes, backing tracks, or training materials.

The tool works best on tracks with clearly defined vocal roles and can handle songs featuring multiple lead vocals. However, users may experience variable results with tracks where vocal separation is less distinct, such as those with synthetic or heavily processed vocals.

LALAL.AI Lead & Back Vocal Splitter is now live and available for use, set to transform how artists and producers approach vocal isolation, giving them greater control and flexibility over their creative projects.

For more information and to start using the Lead & Back Vocal Splitter, visit LALAL.AI's official website.

About LALAL.AI

LALAL.AI is a leading AI-powered audio technology company that specializes in vocal and instrumental separation tools. Launched in 2020, the platform has quickly gained a reputation for its accuracy and ease of use, empowering musicians, producers, and audio professionals worldwide to explore new creative possibilities.

