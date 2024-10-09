Anzeige
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
The Storage Acquisition Group: TSAG Completes Monumental Self-Storage Acquisition: 18-Facility Portfolio Spanning 10 States

YORKTOWN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) proudly announces the successful closing of 4489 McDonough Highway in Conyers, Georgia. This 911-unit, 76,125 NRSF asset was the final facility of an extraordinary, multi-tiered purchase from True Self Storage. In total, the acquired portfolio includes 18 facilities, covering 1,452,959 square feet, and 13,714 units across 10 states.

Closed - Conyers, GA

Closed - Conyers, GA
The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) proudly announces the successful closing of 4489 McDonough Highway in Conyers, Georgia.



This noteworthy transaction was managed by a team of TSAG Advisors, including Bill Sitar, Jr. Esq., John Cranley, Andrew Burachinsky, and CEO and President Monty Spencer. Their expertise in navigating diverse market dynamics across distinct geographic regions ensured a smooth and efficient process, further solidifying TSAG's leadership in the self-storage sector.

This acquisition underscores TSAG's unmatched ability to execute large, multi-state transactions with precision and optimal results. TSAG offers self-storage owners unparalleled support, enabling them to maximize profits without the need for traditional listings.

For more information about The Storage Acquisition Group and its services, please visit www.TheStorageAcquisitionGroup.com or contact 757-867-8777.

About The Storage Acquisition Group:
The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is an industry-leading expert in the acquisition and sale of self-storage facilities. TSAG's proven four-tiered approach streamlines the sales process, maximizing profits for owners while providing direct access to well-funded cash buyers, all without the need for traditional listings. TSAG continues to be a trusted partner for self-storage owners across the USA and Canada.

Contact Information

Tanesha Scott
Marketing Manager
tscott@thestorageacquisitiongroup.com
757-952-6420

SOURCE: The Storage Acquisition Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
