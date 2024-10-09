The Storage Acquisition Group: TSAG Completes Monumental Self-Storage Acquisition: 18-Facility Portfolio Spanning 10 States

YORKTOWN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) proudly announces the successful closing of 4489 McDonough Highway in Conyers, Georgia. This 911-unit, 76,125 NRSF asset was the final facility of an extraordinary, multi-tiered purchase from True Self Storage. In total, the acquired portfolio includes 18 facilities, covering 1,452,959 square feet, and 13,714 units across 10 states.

Closed - Conyers, GA

This noteworthy transaction was managed by a team of TSAG Advisors, including Bill Sitar, Jr. Esq., John Cranley, Andrew Burachinsky, and CEO and President Monty Spencer. Their expertise in navigating diverse market dynamics across distinct geographic regions ensured a smooth and efficient process, further solidifying TSAG's leadership in the self-storage sector.

This acquisition underscores TSAG's unmatched ability to execute large, multi-state transactions with precision and optimal results. TSAG offers self-storage owners unparalleled support, enabling them to maximize profits without the need for traditional listings.

