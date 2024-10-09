Anzeige
WKN: A2JNAX | ISIN: SE0010413567
Frankfurt
09.10.24
15:29 Uhr
0,994 Euro
+0,008
+0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0451,05515:56
GlobeNewswire
09.10.2024 15:35 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Covered bonds (ARION CBI 28) admitted to trading on October 10, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                        Arion banki hf.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                       581008-0150      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                          RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                    ARION CBI 28     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                       IS0000036804     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                       DBFSFR        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                      ARION BANKI HF/4.25 BD
                              20280920       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                     Bonds         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount                  EUR 3,000,000,000   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued            0           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time              6.200.000.000     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                  20000000       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange            Yes          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                   Bullet Bond      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                       ISK          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                      9.10.2024       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date            20.9.2028       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments             1           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                     20.9.2028       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                     4,25%         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest               Simple Interest    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                 30E/360        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                  9.10.2024       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date              20.3.2025       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                   2           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments            8           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price               Clean price      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                   Full nominal     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment    No          
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                        Yes          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                     CPI          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index             Daily Index      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                   633,40        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                    9.10.2024       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)          Rating: A on Positive 
                              outlook. Date: 3 July
                              2024         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                See Prospectus    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                   Yes          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                 Nasdaq        
                              verðbréfamiðstöð   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading     October 7, 2024    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to   October 9, 2024    
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading             October 10, 2024   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                     ARION_CBI_28     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                  Mortage bond     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                        Iceland Cash Bond   
                              Trading       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                 ICE_BANK_BONDS    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards               No          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards               No          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                   BOND - Bonds     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                       CVDB - Covered Bond  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
