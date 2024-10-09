NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Covered bonds (ARION CBI 28) admitted to trading on October 10, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Arion banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 581008-0150 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ARION CBI 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036804 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DBFSFR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ARION BANKI HF/4.25 BD 20280920 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount EUR 3,000,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 6.200.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 9.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 20.9.2028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 20.9.2028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 4,25% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date 9.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date 20.3.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote Full nominal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value 633,40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date 9.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Rating: A on Positive outlook. Date: 3 July 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information See Prospectus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 7, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to October 9, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading October 10, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID ARION_CBI_28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Mortage bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------